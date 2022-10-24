Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 5:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU warns Germany over Chinese port investment

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

BRUSSELS, Oct 23: The European Commission warned Germany months ago against Chinese investment in Hamburg's port, a source close to the matter told AFP on Saturday, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced criticism for reportedly backing the transaction.
The source confirmed information in a report by the Handelsblatt daily that the EU executive had in spring given Berlin a thumbs-down to Chinese shipping giant Cosco taking a 35-per cent stake in the port under a deal agreed last year but not yet authorised.
The commission was worried that sensitive information about activity in the port - the third busiest in Europe - could be relayed to China's government.
Its recommendation was non-binding, with Germany having the final say on the deal.
German broadcasters NDR and WDR on Thursday reported that Scholz's office is planning to approve the deal despite opposition from six different ministries in Germany's coalition government.
According to the report by NDR and WDR, the deal would effectively be approved automatically if the government does not intervene by the end of this month.
Scholz, who was mayor of Hamburg between 2011 and 2018 before becoming vice chancellor and then chancellor, announced after attending an EU summit on Friday that he would visit China in November.
He said that "nothing is decided" about the Chinese investment, but noted there were Chinese stakes in other European ports.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Dhaka Bank launches Tayyebah Islami Banking
FSIBL opens Oxygen branch as its 200th branch
BSRTI ponders revival of Rajshahi silk industries
QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
Stocks continue to fall on profit booking
Aziz Ahmad wins US award in New York
Two refiners halve sugar output blaming gas crisis


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft