Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 5:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad offers up to 22pc cashback during T20WC

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

Nagad has come up with an instant cashback offer for the purchase of electronic goods, restaurants, and lifestyle products during the ongoig T20 World Cup.
 Nagad customers can avail of 22 percent cashback or discount facilities from different 50 brands in the three mentioned categories all across the country on the occasion of the world cup.   
The offer under the campaign 'Payment Cholbe, Bishwa Cup Jombe' (Payment will continue as the world cup turns exciting) will be applicable for purchases from 20 merchants of electronic goods.
The merchants include Xiaomi Bangladesh, Butterfly Limited, Ryans Computers, Best Electronics, Vision Emporium, Transcom Digital, MK Electronics, Vision, Minister, Vista Electronics, Electro Mart, Electra International, Jamuna Electronics, Excl E-Store, Techland, Dasel, Computer Kitchen, Next Communication, Esquire, and Khan Electronics.
Any customer will be able to get the cashback as per the offer for payment through Nagad app or by dialing *167# (USSD). However, this offer can be availed for purchase from Excel E-Store via only Nagad online payment. The policy of each merchant will be applicable to the offer under this campaign.
In the lifestyle category Nagad customers can buy from Sailor, U-Turn, Qrius, Gentle Park, MS Range Fashion, Smartex, Sports World, Bell Outfitters, Isra Fashion, and Duranta. In this category, Nagad customers can get 20 percent instant cashback or discount.
From the restaurant category, Nagad customers can enjoy another exciting 20 percent cashback offer buying from Shawrma House, Burger Express, Tasty Treat, Chef's Table, BFC, North End, Chapwala, Cafe Bayezid, Cafe Caf, and Grand Mughal. Nagad customers can avail of the offer from the restaurants' own offer policies till 15 November. Nagad customers can enjoy the offer multiple times.    
During this campaign or any other time, Nagad does not ask its customers to disclose their PIN number or OTP, which should not be shared with anyone else under any circumstances.
If any customer fails to get the cashback during the campaign despite fulfilling the conditions, s/he should submit a complaint/s via Nagad hotline and the cashback will be disbursed within 30 official days of the conclusion of the campaign.
The customers have also been advised not to share their own information with any third party while using 'Add Money' option. To know details of the offer during the world cup, anyone can visit www.nagad.com.bd/bn/campaign?offer=world-cup-electronics.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Dhaka Bank launches Tayyebah Islami Banking
FSIBL opens Oxygen branch as its 200th branch
BSRTI ponders revival of Rajshahi silk industries
QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
Stocks continue to fall on profit booking
Aziz Ahmad wins US award in New York
Two refiners halve sugar output blaming gas crisis


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft