Nagad offers up to 22pc cashback during T20WC

Nagad has come up with an instant cashback offer for the purchase of electronic goods, restaurants, and lifestyle products during the ongoig T20 World Cup.

Nagad customers can avail of 22 percent cashback or discount facilities from different 50 brands in the three mentioned categories all across the country on the occasion of the world cup.

The offer under the campaign 'Payment Cholbe, Bishwa Cup Jombe' (Payment will continue as the world cup turns exciting) will be applicable for purchases from 20 merchants of electronic goods.

The merchants include Xiaomi Bangladesh, Butterfly Limited, Ryans Computers, Best Electronics, Vision Emporium, Transcom Digital, MK Electronics, Vision, Minister, Vista Electronics, Electro Mart, Electra International, Jamuna Electronics, Excl E-Store, Techland, Dasel, Computer Kitchen, Next Communication, Esquire, and Khan Electronics.

Any customer will be able to get the cashback as per the offer for payment through Nagad app or by dialing *167# (USSD). However, this offer can be availed for purchase from Excel E-Store via only Nagad online payment. The policy of each merchant will be applicable to the offer under this campaign.

In the lifestyle category Nagad customers can buy from Sailor, U-Turn, Qrius, Gentle Park, MS Range Fashion, Smartex, Sports World, Bell Outfitters, Isra Fashion, and Duranta. In this category, Nagad customers can get 20 percent instant cashback or discount.

From the restaurant category, Nagad customers can enjoy another exciting 20 percent cashback offer buying from Shawrma House, Burger Express, Tasty Treat, Chef's Table, BFC, North End, Chapwala, Cafe Bayezid, Cafe Caf, and Grand Mughal. Nagad customers can avail of the offer from the restaurants' own offer policies till 15 November. Nagad customers can enjoy the offer multiple times.

During this campaign or any other time, Nagad does not ask its customers to disclose their PIN number or OTP, which should not be shared with anyone else under any circumstances.

If any customer fails to get the cashback during the campaign despite fulfilling the conditions, s/he should submit a complaint/s via Nagad hotline and the cashback will be disbursed within 30 official days of the conclusion of the campaign.

The customers have also been advised not to share their own information with any third party while using 'Add Money' option. To know details of the offer during the world cup, anyone can visit www.nagad.com.bd/bn/campaign?offer=world-cup-electronics.









