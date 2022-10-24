

BGMEA involves itself in fight against dengue

He said dengue outbreak could be prevented by taking precautionary measures properly and all people need to come forward and exercise their respective responsibility.

"Please keep households and factory premises always clean; especially ensure that water does not remain stagnant anywhere as it is the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes.

The mosquitoes will not breed if water does not get stagnant," Faruque said while addressing a tree plantation and dengue prevention programme in Dhaka Friday.

The programme aims to raise mass awareness among people including garment workers about tree plantation and dengue prevention measures.

Mohammad Habib Hasan MP, BGMEA Senior Vice-President SM Mannan (Kochi); vice presidents Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Md Nasir Uddin; directors Mahmud Hasan Khan (Babu), Md Khosru Chowdhury, Rajiv Chowdhury and former chairman of Board of Trustees of the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology Muzaffar U Siddique were present on the occasion.













