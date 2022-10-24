Video
GP remains a top priority for Telenor Asia: GP Chief

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

GP Chairman and Head of Telenor Asia Jrgen Rostrup.

Grameenphone (GP) Chairman and Head of Telenor Asia Jrgen Rostrup, reiterated GP's special place in the company's regional portfolio.
He made this reiteration during a three-day visit to Dhaka this week. This year Telenor has strengthened its regional presence to add value, and support its investments in Asia, including Grameenphone.    
 During the visit, Rostrup and Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, met with senior ministers, key stakeholders and partners. In all engagements.
Rostrup assured that customer satisfaction and quality of service are top of Telenor's agenda as an owner and that these areas of focus are shared by the GP management.
 Reflecting on his visit, Rostrup said: "On each of my visits to Bangladesh, I see an acceleration in growth and I am proud of Grameenphone's supporting role as a digital connectivity partner. The demand for digital access and connectivity is more important than ever and we recognise the responsibility Grameenphone has, as a technology leader, to continue delivering on its promises. Accelerating digital access and helping people adapt to changing realities calls for close industry-government collaboration, and we look forward to continued engagement."
 During Rostrup's visit, GP also convened key stakeholders and media to launch the Bangladesh edition of Digital Lives Decoded. This regional study, commissioned to mark Telenor's 25 years of operating in Bangladesh and Asia, looks at how mobile technology positively shapes and transforms people's lives.
 Findings from the report align with GP's efforts to achieve digital inclusion in the country. Their strategies support efforts to extend smartphone penetration, empower youth to acquire digital skills and help ensure that people know how to be safe when online.


