Agri, tourism to boost Sylhet’s economic growth



ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan speaking as the chief guest at a workshop in Sylhet recently.

Simultaneously, they have called for creating a business-friendly environment for the non-resident Bangladeshis for attracting investment from the NRBs.

Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of Economic Relations Division (ERD) organized the workshop styled 'Local Level Stakeholders Consultation on Inclusive, Smooth and Sustainable LDC Graduation'' in collaboration with the district administration of Sylhet as well as Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently.

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan graced the occasion as chief guest while the President of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tahmin Ahmed attended the event as special guest. Deputy Commissioner Md. Mozibor Rahman chaired the workshop.

Bangladesh is poised to become a developing country by 2016 In this context, ERD, with support from SSGP, has been organizing a series of workshops at local level to sensitize the grass root level stakeholders regarding the process and opportunities of LDC graduation and how local level stakeholders can be involved in the process of ensuring smooth and sustainable LDC graduation.

Speaking on the occasion, ERD Secretary Ms. Sharifa Khan termed LDC graduation as a matter of pride for the country. Recalling that Bangladesh has been able to successfully tackle various global challenges in the past, she hoped Bangladesh would similarly be able to maintain the development momentum even after the LDC graduation.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Mr. Md. Mozibor Rahman said awareness building and sensitization about LDC graduation at grass root level would help to make the country's development process more inclusive and sustainable.

Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Tahmin Ahmed emphasized on need for training and skill enhancement of local population to prepare the country for LDC graduation.

Additional Secretary of ERD and Project Director of SSGP Farid Aziz said sensitizing the local private sector representatives, especially the export-oriented industries about the opportunities is important.

Component Manger of SSGP Md. Anwar Hossain presented paper on Inclusive, Smooth and Sustainable LDC Graduation: Challenges and Way forward' in the workshop.

Chief Executive Officer of BUILDMs Ferdaus Ara Begum said preparation of private sector and other stakeholders at sub-national levels for graduation with momentum must have a strategy for going forward.

Speakers at the workshop emphasized on productivity enhancement as well as diversification of local industries (e.g.- agriculture) and export sectors in the context of LDC graduation.

The workshop also discussed on effective role that can be played by all stakeholders in creating a more business-friendly environment for women entrepreneurs as well as small and medium enterprises.

Upazila Chairman of Sylhet Sadar Alhaj Ashfaque Ahmed, Managing Director of Baraka Power Ltd. Fahim Ahmed Chowdhury and Associate Professor of the Department of Architecture of Shahjalal Science and Technology University Subrata Das also spoke in the workshop.











