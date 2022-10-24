Video
HSBC opens relocated branch for Ctg customers

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) in Bangladesh recently inaugurated its newly relocated Sky Branch at Sanmar Tower One in Chattogram.
The branch overlooks the port city's magnificent skyline and provides state-of-the-art amenities, a media statement said Saturday.
Such initiatives are part of HSBC's continuous innovation and unwavering focus on elevating the banking experience of the customers in today's changing environment, the financial services organisation that serves more than 40 million customers said.
Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, deputy minister for education, Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC Bangladesh, Tanmi Haque, country head of wealth and personal banking of HSBC Bangladesh, other senior officials and customers were present at the ceremony.    -UNB


