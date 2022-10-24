Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 5:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CNG stations seek Petrobangla directives as industries want cylindered gas

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

CNG filling station owners will seek directives from Petrobangla to deal with the export-oriented apparel and ceramic manufacturers' request to supply them natural gas through cylinders for industries amid energy crisis.
"We'll seek directives from Petrobangla to decide on the request of export-oriented industries," Farhan Noor, general secretary of Bangladesh CNG Filling Station & Conversion Workshop Owners Association (briefly known as CNG Station owners association), told UNB.
Recently, three export-oriented business bodies-Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) - requested the Bangladesh CNG Filling Station & Conversion Workshop Owners Association to supply natural gas to their member industries through cylinders. The presidents of BGMEA and BCMEA in two separate letters, and BKMEA chief verbally requested the CNG station owners association to help the export-oriented industries to supply gas through cylinders.
In the letters they said their industries have been experiencing severe gas crisis as the pressure in gas lines drops to a zero PSI level at 8 am and it slightly improves at 11 pm.
"As a result, the operation of the factories is seriously hampered. The workers and employees of factories pass their times sitting idle that ultimately makes the industries unable to supply apparels as per lead-time of export order," said BGMEA president Faruque Hasan in his letter.   
 "Despite repeated discussions with the authorities concerned and sending of letters repeatedly no effective solution is being received from them in this regard," it added.
The BCMEA and the BKMEA narrated the similar sufferings of their industries and made similar request to CNG station owners association.
They also referred to their meeting with Prime Minister's Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury on September 12 where they sought uninterrupted gas supply to their industries.
About the request of the three business bodies, CNG Station Owners Association general secretary Farhan Noor said entertaining such requests is not possible as the existing law does not permit them to supply CNG through cylinders.
"Safety and security issues are involved in the matter," he said, adding that 4 people were killed on October 13 in Gazipur during such illegal supply of CNG in cylinder to an export-oriented industry. "So, we're going to seek directives from Petrobangla on the issue," he added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Dhaka Bank launches Tayyebah Islami Banking
FSIBL opens Oxygen branch as its 200th branch
BSRTI ponders revival of Rajshahi silk industries
QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
Stocks continue to fall on profit booking
Aziz Ahmad wins US award in New York
Two refiners halve sugar output blaming gas crisis


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft