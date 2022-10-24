CNG stations seek Petrobangla directives as industries want cylindered gas

CNG filling station owners will seek directives from Petrobangla to deal with the export-oriented apparel and ceramic manufacturers' request to supply them natural gas through cylinders for industries amid energy crisis.

"We'll seek directives from Petrobangla to decide on the request of export-oriented industries," Farhan Noor, general secretary of Bangladesh CNG Filling Station & Conversion Workshop Owners Association (briefly known as CNG Station owners association), told UNB.

Recently, three export-oriented business bodies-Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) - requested the Bangladesh CNG Filling Station & Conversion Workshop Owners Association to supply natural gas to their member industries through cylinders. The presidents of BGMEA and BCMEA in two separate letters, and BKMEA chief verbally requested the CNG station owners association to help the export-oriented industries to supply gas through cylinders.

In the letters they said their industries have been experiencing severe gas crisis as the pressure in gas lines drops to a zero PSI level at 8 am and it slightly improves at 11 pm.

"As a result, the operation of the factories is seriously hampered. The workers and employees of factories pass their times sitting idle that ultimately makes the industries unable to supply apparels as per lead-time of export order," said BGMEA president Faruque Hasan in his letter.

"Despite repeated discussions with the authorities concerned and sending of letters repeatedly no effective solution is being received from them in this regard," it added.

The BCMEA and the BKMEA narrated the similar sufferings of their industries and made similar request to CNG station owners association.

They also referred to their meeting with Prime Minister's Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury on September 12 where they sought uninterrupted gas supply to their industries.

About the request of the three business bodies, CNG Station Owners Association general secretary Farhan Noor said entertaining such requests is not possible as the existing law does not permit them to supply CNG through cylinders.

"Safety and security issues are involved in the matter," he said, adding that 4 people were killed on October 13 in Gazipur during such illegal supply of CNG in cylinder to an export-oriented industry. "So, we're going to seek directives from Petrobangla on the issue," he added.








