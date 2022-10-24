

Asian Trade Promotion Forum team visits Walton Hqs

As a part of the industrial visit program of the 35th CEO meeting, organized by Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), a team of ATPF delegations visited Walton Headquarter at Chandra, Gazpipur on Thursday last (October 20). The delegation was led by EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan, says a press release.

The CEOs were in Dhaka to attend the 35th ATPF CEO meeting held in Dhaka from October 18 to 20 last. The representatives from the 23 member countries including host Bangladesh took part in the meeting, which is held once in a year.

Visiting Walton headquarter, the ATPF delegations were impressed witnessing the research and innovation center, sophisticated manufacturing plants, the advanced production process of diversified products, incredible success and progress of the domestic high-tech industry as well as the potential of Bangladesh in export-oriented industries.

ATPF is a gathering of Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) in the Asian Region. It was established in 1987, and currently has 23 members with the objective of enhancing trade in the region through information sharing, implementation of cooperative projects and strengthening networks among member TPOs.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan and Easir Al Imran welcomed the ATPF delegates when they reached Walton headquarter.

The delegation members were included Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and ATPF Secretariat Industry and Business Development Support Division's Deputy Director Yuta Ichinose, JETRO and ATPF Secretariat's Representatives Ryo Takahama and Yu Kaneko, JETRO Dhaka Office's Assistant Manager Yuya Usuki, India Trade Promotion Organization's Senior Manager Krishan Kumar and Manager Praful Nair, Enterprise Singapore's Regional Director Eileen Lee, Cambodia General Directorate of Trade Promotion's Director General Kosal Kao, Cambodia Trade Policy Department's Director Seychanly Tith, Malaysia's External Trade Development Corporation's Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sharimahton Mat Saleh, Pakistan's Trade Development Authority's Secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi.

Among others, EPB's Director General Mahbubur Rahman, Secretary Ifikher Ahmed Chowdhury, Assistant Director Mohammad Abdul Halim and Investigator Md. Minhaz Uddin were also present.

At first, the delegations watched a corporate video documentary of Walton. After that, they visited Walton's well-decorated product display center as well as manufacturing plants of several products, including refigerator, air conditioner, solar power plant etc.

After the visit, JETRO Dhaka Office's Assistant Manager Yuya Usuki said, "Walton is producing almost every kind of components. This is the first time I see that this kind of factory is in Bangladesh. Manufacturing companies like Walton is very important to diversifying the country's industrial sector. From today's visit, I can see the potential of Bangladesh."

India's Trade Promotion Organization's Senior Manager Krishan Kumar said, "At Walton headquarter, I saw an amazing facility, technology advancement, vertical and backward integration. Walton is producing wide ranges of products which is being exported to other countries. It's a remarkable progress in terms of the advancements made by Walton."

Pakistan's Trade Development Authority's Secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi said, "Walton is a big success story for not only Bangladesh but also other regional countries. Walton's initiative for making compressor is very unique and important step in basic engineering sector."

Enterprise Singapore's Regional Director Eileen Lee said, "The scale, size and the sophistication of Walton are very impressive. We saw that they have strong products research and innovation team, all experts, continuously innovating."









