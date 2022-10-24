14 factories to go into operation in EZs on Wednesday

Fourteen industries will go into commercial production in the Economic Zones on October 26 while construction of some 29 more factories will begin on the same day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of infrastructures of the factories on the day.

Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Shaikh Yusuf Harun made the disclosure while speaking at an exchange of views jointly held by BEZA and Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) at its auditorium at Paltan Tower in the capital on Sunday.

Project Director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) Abdullah Al Mahmud Faruk made a power-point presentation on the overall operations and progress of its activities.

The BEZA Executive Chairman said commercial operations of four industries at the BSMSN including that of Asian Paints of India, Nippon of Japan, McDonald of Bangladesh and TK Group's associate's Samuda Construction Limited, would be inaugurated.

Factory of Double Glazing would also be inaugurated at Srihotto Economic Zone. Besides, commercial operation of some nine industrial units at the private Economic Zones would also be inaugurated including the country's biggest PVC factory.

Fourteen factories have invested around $967.73 million to go into production and the concerned industry owners said they have plans to invest $331.27 million more in those factories.

Harun said the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of some 29 factories which have already attracted an investment of $610 million while investors would invest $1,922.39 million more in those factories.

They have already created an employment opportunity for 6,407 people while 38,658 more employment opportunities would be created in those factories.

The Premier will also inaugurate important infrastructures at the BSMSN, Jamalpur Economic Zone, Srihotto Economic Zone, administrative building of Sabrang Tourism Park, 20-kilometer long Sheikh Hasina Avenue at the BSMSN, 230-KV grid line and power substation. Apart from this, She will also lay the foundation stone of 50 MLD water treatment plant at the BSMSN.

BEZA will hold a programme titled "Inauguration and laying foundation stones of the infrastructures of some 50 industries at the economic zones marking the Golden Jubilee of country's independence".

On supply of gas, power and water, Harun said gas and power will be provided to investors at the economic zones on priority basis although the power production is now being hampered due to global situation.

Once the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and Matarbari Plant come into operation, he said the power crisis would be solved to a great extent.

Harun said BEZA is now developing some four economic zones on G2G basis including Araihazar economic zone in Narayanganj which is dedicated to Japanese investors, multinational company Singer has also started building its factory while 10 foreign and one local industry would build their factories in that zone.

In his presentation, Abdullah Al Mahmud Faruk said development work at 28 economic zones out of 97 are going on. Investment proposals of $22.17 billion have already come in favour of the BSMSN including Srihotto Economic Zone, Jamalpur Economic Zone, Moheshkhali Economic Zone and Sabrang Tourism Park.

Presided over by ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy, BEZA General Manager (administration) Hasan Arif and other high officials were present among others. ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam moderated the event.


















