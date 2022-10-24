Hurricane Roslyn forecast to bring dangerous surge to Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Oct 23: Hurricane Roslyn was expected to deliver a treacherous storm surge to parts of Mexico Sunday after plowing over the Pacific as a powerful Category 4 storm just offshore from the resort of Puerto Vallarta.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Sunday that Roslyn had become "extremely dangerous" with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph).

The storm was forecast "to bring damaging winds, a life-threatening storm surge and flooding rains to portions of west-central Mexico today," the hurricane center said at 12 a.m. Sunday.

The center placed Roslyn's core about 45 miles (75 kilometers) west of Cabo Corrientes - the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta - and moving north at 12 mph (19 kph).

Forecasters said Roslyn likely would pass close to Cabo Corrientes and the Puerto Vallarta region during the night, but warned that those areas would still see high winds, heavy rains and rough surf.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Las Islas Marias and Playa Perula to Escuinapa. A hurricane watch was in effect for the area north of north of Escuinapa to Mazatlan, the center said.

The storm was expected to come ashore in Nayarit state Sunday morning. Hurricane Orlene made landfall Oct. 3 a little farther north in roughly the same region, about 45 miles (75 kilometers) southeast of the resort of Mazatlan.

Hurricane-force winds extended out 30 miles (45 kilometers) from Roslyn's center, while tropical storm-force winds extended out to 80 miles (130 kilometers), the U.S. hurricane center said. -AP





