Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 5:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Thousands march in Washington to support protesters in Iran

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

WASHINGTON, Oct 23: Thousands of people, including many of Iranian origin, marched Saturday in Washington to show support for nationwide protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini last month.
They chanted slogans such as "Women, life, freedom" and "Justice for Iran" as they walked from the National Mall -- the vast green expanse that is home to the Washington Monument -- to the White House.
Siamak Aram, one of the organizers, said attendance would surpass 10,000 by the end of the procession and that this was the fifth such rally in Washington, in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran that are now in their sixth week.
"I believe this is the biggest one," Aram told AFP.
Some of the protesters came from other cities such as a 28-year-old woman from Boston who gave her name only as Mahshid and wore a T-shirt that read "Help free Iran."
"We do not want this tyrant regime anymore, who is banning us from our simple human rights and from our freedom," said Mahshid, who left Iran three years ago to complete a master's degree in architecture in the United States. Like other people at the rally, she declined to give her last name, fearing for kin that remain in Iran.
One sign held by a young woman had a hair strand attached to it and read: "Our hair may offend you but our mind will end you."
Amini died last month in police custody after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women. Her death has fueled the biggest protests seen in the Islamic republic for years.
Other rallies in support of the protesters in Iran were also held Saturday in Berlin and Tokyo.
In Washington, a woman named Marjan, aged 55, said she was pleased that the rally featured both people who have lived in Iran and others who have not.
"You see different ages, different religions, different beliefs," Marjan said.
A childhood friend of hers named Negar was visiting from Britain, where she said she has also attended rallies like this.
"This is an amazing revolution led by women really, and they're the most oppressed people in Iran," said Negar, 53.
Of Saturday's march in Washington, she said: "The least we can do is be here."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Syrian Kurds protest on the outskirts of Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province
Hurricane Roslyn forecast to bring dangerous surge to Mexico
Thousands march in Washington to support protesters in Iran
How is China's Communist Party changing its constitution?
Almost 200 dead as Niger floods toll rises
Iran warns West over 'provocative' Ukraine drone claims
BJP leader compares Rahul to disabled artiste, Cong hits back
Countryside Events


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft