Biman highups behind job test paper leak: DB

Five officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, arrested for their suspected involvement in leaking question paper of a recruitment test of the national flag carrier, were placed on a six-day remand each.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akhter passed the order on Saturday after Sub-Inspector Mosharaf Karim of the Detective Branch (DB) of police produced the five officials before the court with a ten-day remand each for interrogation.

DB police arrested them under section 54 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPc).

Those who will face police interrogation are MT Operators Md Jahangir Alam, 36, Mohammad Mahfuz Alam Bhuiyan , 31,

Md Enamul Haque, 27, and Office Assistants Aolad Hossain, 29 and Harunur Rashid, 40,

DB of DMP in a drive arrested the five officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines for their suspected involvement in leaking the question paper of a recruitment test of the national carrier from the capital's Kaola area on Friday.

The members of the law enforcement agencies recovered soft and hard copies of the questions, bank cheques, stamped documents, four diaries, admit cards of the examinees, mobile phone sets and cash from the arrested in the drive.

According to DB, the one-hour long recruitment test of Biman was scheduled to be held on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm. On Thursday night, detectives came to learn that the question paper of the test has been leaked.

After identifying the culprits, the detectives started a drive and recovered a total of 100 leaked question papers from their possession.

During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed to their involvement in the leaking of the question paperss since Biman issued a circular for recruitment. They collected the original questions through working with Biman high-ups responsible for preparing, printing and storing questions and sold it to the job seekers through Whatsapp.

The culprits collected hefty amount of money ranging from Tk 2 to Tk 7 lakh per question paper. They even collected signatures on non-judicial stamps to embezzle lands from the job seekers.

The arrested also admitted that they have been involved in leaking question papers for a long time.

The Biman authorities usually form a committee to oversee their recruitment process.

DB sources said they are currently investigating how the question papers were leaked under the nose of this committee.

If needed, DB will interrogate the Biman high-ups, the sources said.













