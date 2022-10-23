Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Biman highups behind job test paper leak: DB

Five arrested officials remanded for 6 days

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Court Correspondent

Five officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, arrested for their suspected involvement in leaking question paper of a recruitment test of the national flag carrier, were placed on a six-day remand each.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akhter passed the order on Saturday after Sub-Inspector Mosharaf Karim of the Detective Branch (DB) of police produced the five officials before the court with a ten-day remand each for interrogation.
DB police  arrested them under section 54 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPc).
Those who will face police interrogation are MT Operators Md Jahangir Alam, 36, Mohammad Mahfuz Alam Bhuiyan , 31,
    Md Enamul Haque, 27, and Office Assistants Aolad Hossain, 29 and Harunur Rashid, 40,
DB of DMP in a  drive arrested  the five officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines for their suspected involvement in leaking the question paper of a recruitment test of the national carrier from the capital's Kaola area on Friday.
The members of the law enforcement agencies recovered soft and hard copies of the questions, bank cheques, stamped documents, four diaries, admit cards of the examinees, mobile phone sets and cash from the arrested in the drive.
 According to DB, the one-hour long recruitment test of Biman was scheduled to be held on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm. On Thursday night, detectives came to learn that the question paper of the test has been leaked.
After identifying the culprits, the detectives started a drive and recovered a total of 100 leaked question papers from their possession.
During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed to their involvement in the leaking of the question paperss since Biman issued a circular for recruitment. They collected the original questions through working with Biman high-ups responsible for preparing, printing and storing questions and sold it to the job seekers through Whatsapp.
 The culprits collected hefty amount of money ranging from Tk 2 to Tk 7 lakh per question paper. They even collected signatures on non-judicial stamps to embezzle lands from the job seekers.
The arrested also admitted that they have been involved in leaking question papers for a long time.
The Biman authorities usually form a committee to oversee their recruitment process.
DB sources said they are currently investigating how the question papers were leaked under the nose of this committee.
If needed, DB will interrogate the Biman high-ups, the sources said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s Xi further cements power as CPC congress ends
Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress
Biman highups behind job test paper leak: DB
No conspiracy can break JP's unity: Chunnu
AL says to thwart BNP’s Dec prediction
Low formed over  Southeast Bay likely to intensify into depression
RMCH interns go on 72-hour strike
Dengue: Record 922 hospitalised, 2 more die in 24hrs


Latest News
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Sri Lanka flex their muscle with nine-wicket triumph over Ireland
8 virtuous personalities felicitated by Sunnia Trust in Ctg
T20 WC: Tigers to face Netherlands on Monday
Deep depression likely to intensify into cyclonic, signal 3 for ports
46 held in anti-drug drives in city
Week-long food festival kicks off in Ctg
Marine engineer found dead in Dhanmondi lake area
170 BNP men sued for Khulna railway station vandalism
China's Xi secures historic 3rd term
Most Read News
West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
UN: Human rights violated as consequence of climate change
Chinese ex-President 'forced' out of party congress
PM to open 50 industrial units in EZs on Oct 26
15 dead in India bus accident
Bus crushes motorcyclist to death at Jatrabari
Myanmar rebels attack key border town
No alternative of helmets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft