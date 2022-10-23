No conspiracy can break JP's unity: Chunnu

Jatiya Party (JP) will not be broken due to the conspiracy of disabled leaders, Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Saturday said, some may act as brokers out of greed, but millions of supporters of Ershad will not fall into the trap of any conspiracy.

"There's no division in the party. No conspiracy can break its unity," Chunnu said.

On November 26, Jatiya Party will prove that thousands of supporters are united under the leadership of GM Quader in its Dhaka Metropolitan North

conference.

Chunnu said this while speaking as the chief guest at a conference preparatory meeting of the party in Mahanagar North at the Banani office on Saturday

Referring to BNP in the meeting, Chunnu said, BNP's complaint is that government supporters and police are attacking them when they hold a rally. Earlier, from 1991 to 1996, BNP used to attack whenever the Jatiya Party came to the streets. At that time, JP could not hold any political programme. Now that continuity (repetition) is going on.

Chunnu further said Jatiya Party believes in the political rights of the people. All the power of the country is now in the hands of one person. There is no balance of power in the country. Corruption grows with extraordinary power. The country should be freed from such reality. Jatiya Party's politics is to liberate the people of the country.









