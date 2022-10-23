Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No conspiracy can break JP's unity: Chunnu

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party (JP) will not be broken due to the conspiracy of disabled leaders, Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Saturday said, some may act as brokers out of greed, but millions of supporters of Ershad will not fall into the trap of any conspiracy.  
"There's no division in the party. No conspiracy can break its unity," Chunnu said.
On November 26, Jatiya Party will prove that thousands of supporters are united under the leadership of GM Quader in its Dhaka Metropolitan North
    conference.
Chunnu said this while speaking as the chief guest at a conference preparatory meeting of the party in Mahanagar North at the Banani office on Saturday
Referring to BNP in the meeting, Chunnu said, BNP's complaint is that government supporters and police are attacking them when they hold a rally. Earlier, from 1991 to 1996, BNP used to attack whenever the Jatiya Party came to the streets. At that time, JP could not hold any political programme.  Now that continuity (repetition) is going on.
Chunnu further said Jatiya Party believes in the political rights of the people. All the power of the country is now in the hands of one person. There is no balance of power in the country. Corruption grows with extraordinary power. The country should be freed from such reality. Jatiya Party's politics is to liberate the people of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s Xi further cements power as CPC congress ends
Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress
Biman highups behind job test paper leak: DB
No conspiracy can break JP's unity: Chunnu
AL says to thwart BNP’s Dec prediction
Low formed over  Southeast Bay likely to intensify into depression
RMCH interns go on 72-hour strike
Dengue: Record 922 hospitalised, 2 more die in 24hrs


Latest News
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Sri Lanka flex their muscle with nine-wicket triumph over Ireland
8 virtuous personalities felicitated by Sunnia Trust in Ctg
T20 WC: Tigers to face Netherlands on Monday
Deep depression likely to intensify into cyclonic, signal 3 for ports
46 held in anti-drug drives in city
Week-long food festival kicks off in Ctg
Marine engineer found dead in Dhanmondi lake area
170 BNP men sued for Khulna railway station vandalism
China's Xi secures historic 3rd term
Most Read News
West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
UN: Human rights violated as consequence of climate change
Chinese ex-President 'forced' out of party congress
PM to open 50 industrial units in EZs on Oct 26
15 dead in India bus accident
Bus crushes motorcyclist to death at Jatrabari
Myanmar rebels attack key border town
No alternative of helmets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft