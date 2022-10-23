AL says to thwart BNP’s Dec prediction

The Dhaka city units of the ruling Awami League (AL)--North city AL and South city AL-along with its associate bodies are taking all out preparations to confront BNP and their likeminded organizations in December as BNP's top leaders recently announced that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will run the country from December 10 this year overthrowing the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Meanwhile, issuing strict warnings from time to time top AL leaders have said BNP will not be allowed to go to the streets in December. They said Awami League programmes will be announced throughout the month of December. Not only Awami League but also its associate bodies-Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishak League and others-will be seen on the city streets with a bunch of programmes.

In the meantime, centring their golden jubilee celebration Awami Juba League is going to organize a grand rally on November 11 at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. The youth wing of the ruling AL will show their strength in the city through the grand rally.

To make the rally of Juba League successful the organisation arranged an extended meeting at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital on Saturday. Leaders from all over the country attended the meeting and got directions from the Juba League top leaders.

Besides, city AL units and other associate bodies are holding preparatory meetings in different parts of the city for the upcoming programmes which will be observed countering BNP's warning.

Regarding their preparations AL Dhaka North city unit President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "We will do showdown according to our preparations and they (BNP) will do theirs. We will never disturb them. If they will try to make any anarchy then law enforcement agencies will see to that. We never want to get involved in any clash with them."

"We know that they don't want to participate in elections. They always try to catch fish in muddy water. So, we will not give them such scope. BNP will not be able to gather such number of people that we are getting in our preparatory meetings," he added.

At the extended meeting, Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash said, "BNP will be shown who owns the road."

Parash also said BNP-Jamaat wants to come to power. Inshallah, we will prove that the Juba League alone can counter their anarchy as an organization in the future through this youth grand rally on November 11.

Meanwhile, in a meeting of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote AL Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya said, "BNP will not be allowed to enter field in December. Awami League will throw programmes throughout December."

He said, "December is a month wet with blood of freedom fighters. In that month they (BNP) want to stand against the pro-independence forces with the terrorists. Leaders like Amanullah Aman said that Sheikh Hasina's government will not be in power after the December 10. In the month of independence they declared fight against the pro-independence forces. BNP will not be allowed anywhere in the country during the month of victory. We will have programmes throughout the month. If one will be in the morning then another one will be in the afternoon."

While talking to journalists on Friday evening AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "BNP does not have the spirit of the month of victory, the spirit of Bangladesh. So December is our month, the month of strength in the spirit of Liberation War. BNP does not hold the spirit of the Liberation War. So, BNP's cherished desire of occupying the streets in the month of December, nothing but their colourful dreams."

In another programme on Saturday AL General Secretary alleged that BNP wants dead bodies to intensify its movement.

He said, "BNP tries to frighten people. If they incite killing, the government will not be liable. We won't let them become successful."

Quader also said if BNP carries out violence like 2013-14 period, they will get a befitting reply.













