Sunday, 23 October, 2022
Low formed over  Southeast Bay likely to intensify into depression

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The low formed over the Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into depression, according to Storm Warning Center of Bangladesh Meteoro-logical Department (BMD) and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to the forecasts, the depression will intensify further at around 1460 km south-southeast of West Bengal's Sagar Island and is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm by Monday.
And on Tuesday, the cyclone is likely to hit the Bangladesh coast, between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, according to IMD.
The Storm Warning Center of BMD forecast that the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.
In a Special Weather Bulletin, the BMD said that the well marked low over Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay intensified into a depression over east-central bay and adjoining Southeast Bay and North Andaman Sea
    and was centered at 12midday on Saturday.
On Saturday, it was at about 1,025 km south of Chattogram Port, 940km south of Cox's Bazaar Port, 1,070km south-southeast of Mongla Port and 1,005km south-southeast of Payra Port.
It is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction, it added.
The maximum sustained wind speed within 44km of the depression centre is about 40kph rising to 50kph in gusts or squalls. The sea will remain moderate near the depression center, it forecast.
The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazaar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal no 1. All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea were advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution. They were also advised not to venture into the deep sea.
The Disaster Management and Relief Ministry officials said that preparations were underway to ensure safety and carry out rescue operation in the aftermath of the cyclonic hitting.
The government kept its officials, volunteers and machinery ready for the tasks in the coastal districts.
The cyclone has been named 'Sitrang' on a proposal from Thailand.


