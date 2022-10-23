Video
RMCH interns go on 72-hour strike

RU, hospital trade complaints

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 277
Staff Correspondent

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) intern doctors have once again started a strike from Saturday demanding arrest of those involved in the attack on doctors and vandalism of the hospital.
The interns called on a strike of 72-hour (3 days) from a protest rally on Saturday noon in front of the RMCH. No intern doctor joined daily work since then.
Their demands are to reveal the cause of Rajshahi University student Shahriar's death and ensure safety of doctors in the hospital and
    arrest those involved in the vandalism and assault.
Imran Hossain, President of the Intern Council, announced at the protest rally that a daily protest programme will be held in front of the hospital during the strike till their demands are met.
On the other hand, the Rajshahi University authority has also filed a complaint against RMCH alleging the interns, Ansar members and hospital staff badly wounded its students on the day of Shahriar's death on October 19.
The student adviser Tarek Noor confirmed this on Saturday.
''A complaint was filed against the hospital staff involved in the attack and it was received by the Motihaar Police Station on Saturday'', said Tarek Noor.
Earlier, RMCH authority also filed a complaint with Rajpara Police Station against more than 300 RU students alleging that unruly students attacked the interns and vandalizing hospital equipments.
In the protest of the interns, President of the hospital management council and Member of Parliament (MP) of Rajshahi-2 constituency, Fazle Hossain Badsha, Principal of Rajshahi Medical College and General Secretary of BMA Nowsher Ali, Director of the hospital Dr Brig Dr Shamim Yazdani, President of Independence Medical Council and Head of Medicine Department, Khalilur Rahman, among others, were present.
Golam Mostakim Shahriar, a final-year student of RU, died at RMCH on Wednesday night after falling from the upper floor of Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall on the campus. The RU students, who rushed him to the hospital for treatment, alleged the hospital authority took Shahriar to Ward No 8 instead of ICU and while protesting this the interns attacked them.


