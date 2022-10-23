Dengue: Record 922 hospitalised, 2 more die in 24hrs

The country recorded the highest number of patients with dengue hospitalised in a single day as 922 took admission and two died in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

So far 112 people died due to dengue this year.

Of the latest deaths, one was reported from Dhaka and another from Chattogram division raising the death tolls in the divisions to 67 and 36 respectively

The dengue death toll remained static in Mymensingh and Khulna at two and in Barishal division at five.

Of the admitted patients, 520 have been admitted in different hospital of Dhaka and 402 outside of Dhaka.

A total of 30,029 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in this year. Of them, 26,513 patients returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 3,404. Among them, 2,328 patients are admitted in

Dhaka and 1,076 patients are admitted outside Dhaka.

According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. Of them, 28,265 patients returned home after recovery. The death toll stood at 105 last year.













