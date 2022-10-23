Why bus owners enforced strike is not our concern: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday rejected the allegations of BNP over preventing its activists to join its programme held in Khulna on the day by not running buses or other transports.

He said why the bus owners have enforced

strike in Khulna is not the government's concern.

"As of now, we don't know the exact information as to why the bus services have been stopped. Bus workers or owners had their demands. We don't know if they did it for that reason," he said in response to a question from the reporters after joining a programme organized at BIAM Foundation in Dhaka.

BCS Women Network, a platform of the women civil servants, organized the programme marking its annual general meeting. The minister joined the event as chief guest.

BCS Women Network President Dr. Nazmanara Khanum, also former Food Secretary, presided over the programme while Information Commissioner Suraiya Begum, also a retired secretary, and Senior Secretary to Primary and Mass Education Ministry Aminul Islam Khan also spoke the programme.

About the allegations that BNP leaders and activists are being arrested ahead of their rally in Khulna and other divisional headquarters, Kamal said that arrests by the police are regular process. Anyone who involved with destruction or has arrest warrant issued against the person is always taken into custody.

"For joining the rally, no one is being arrested. If there is any fear, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner will be aware of it. He's in charge and he'll be able to say well. Nothing has occurred, to the best of my knowledge that could create a volatile situation. As far as we know, there will be a rally in Khulna, and the police are operating as usual, so that they can finish the rally smoothly," the minister added.

There is no problem to hold a peaceful programme in anywhere, he assured.

Regarding the women empowerment issue, the minister said, the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is admired everywhere across the world for empowerment of women. The women are doing well weherever they are working. The women are being given priority everywhere across the world. They have achieved their places in their workplaces with their own capacity and efficiencies.














