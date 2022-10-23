Video
AL knows it has no public support: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at Khulna city unit BNP public rally on the Sonali Bank premises on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at Khulna city unit BNP public rally on the Sonali Bank premises on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday, "Awami League knows it  has  no public support, it will not able to get 10 Parliament seats if the next General Election is held under a neutral government."  
Speaking at a mammoth rally in Khulna City's Sonali Bank premises he said, "The government is laundering people's money while making  propaganda about development. It cheated the people from the beginning of illegally grabbing power. As a result Awami League has been  completely isolated from the people."
The people don't trust Awami League," he said.
He said that Awami League was oblivious that it had enforced hartal for 173 days demanding introduction of caretaker government in 1996, and later the same Awami League got the caretaker system abolished to cling to power."
He said that Awami League was opposing re-introduction of caretaker system , because it knows that it will not able to win 10 parliamentary seats if the next general election is held in free and fair
    
manner under caretaker government."
He said that the government was trying to hold another election like the voter less polls held in 2014 and 2018 only to cling to power illegally.  
"People won't accept elections unless held under caretaker government," he said, adding, "Why not accept the popular demand?"
Ignoring obstacles, people attended Saturday's  rally in Khulna City as did BNP leaders and workers.
The rally demanded the unconditional release of Khaleda Zia, elections under a non-partisan caretaker government, control of rising prices of fuel and other essentials and stopping filing cases and harassment of BNP activists and leaders by the police.
The rally was held peacefully barring two minor clashes. There was not much obstruction from  the police.
The police were seen seizing sticks from e BNP activists at different points of the city.
Traffic at Rupsa Ghat and Jailkhana Ghat were suspended by sudden strike.
These ghats are known as the entrances to the Khulna city.
People and BNP activists entered the Khulna city from Friday night ignoring obstacles  from 10 surrounding districts.
People gathered in Daulatpur and Khalishpur and other areas of the city to attend the rally.
Khulna turned into a city of processions.
A 120 km procession led by Saiful Islam Feroz from Kaliganj in Jhenaidah,  arrived at the rally venue, many were seen dancing and chanting slogans for restoration of democracy.


