Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch



People of low income buying palm leaf hand fan due to the increase in frequency of load-shedding in recent days. The photo was taken from Banasree in the city on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The impact of the economic crunch is now beginning to be felt in Bangladesh. Economists fear that an economic crisis is looming and the situation is likely to worsen in the coming days.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had already warned the people of the upcoming economic crisis. She said, "The year 2023 may cause disaster and famine in the world. As you know, our country is a disaster-prone country. A global economic crisis is prevailing. So we have warned all that next year will be the year of food crisis."

According to sources, in

this situation panic is being created among the public. One of the main reasons for the economic crisis in Bangladesh is the Russia-Ukraine war. Due to this war, the international oil market, gas market has become unstable. Bangladesh's power sector is dependent on LPG and that LPG had to be purchased from the spot market.

Earlier, LPG gas was available between US$4 to $5, now its price has increased to $38 to $40. As a result the government stopped purchase of LPG and the government started to see the first visible form of economic crisis through load shedding. Load shedding has already become widespread in different parts of the country including the capital Dhaka.

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) already said, there are currently 7 crises in the economy of Bangladesh. These include the dollar crisis, high fuel prices, hyperinflation, food shortages, climate change, war and the Covid-19 situation. Short, medium and long term measures should be taken to deal with the situation.

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) sources said export earnings fell by 6.25 per cent year-on-year in September after a strong comeback in August with 14 per cent growth due to the deepening Ukraine-Russia crisis, while the US Fed hiked the interest rate to tame inflation.

Meanwhile, remittance earnings, another lifeline of foreign reserves, was $1.5 billion, the lowest in seven months, as the decision of fixing dollar rate for remittance by banks backfired, prompting wage earners to send money home through hundi, an illegal channel, to get higher prices.

On the other hand, the country's trade deficit, which had slowed down in July-August amid falling import expenditure, may now widen further in the coming months due to fall in remittance and export.

The trade deficit grew by 6.30 per cent to $4.28 billion in the first two months of the current fiscal year whereas it had grown by 35 per cent in the first month of the year, according to the Bangladesh Bank data.

In the first month of FY 2022, trade deficit increased by $73 million which is 35.09 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year in July.

In the second month, however, it increased by only 6.30 per cent, compared to the first month showing the slowdown of deficit.

The trade deficit was $4.55 billion in two months of the current fiscal year 2022-23, up from $4.28 billion in the same period last fiscal.

The inflation rate in the last three months stands at 9 percentage points.

Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director of the CPD said, "FAO's report says famine is coming." This is actually true. Because on the one hand crisis, on the other hand climate change is disrupting agricultural production. Besides, floods and droughts are increasing as the weather changes. She also said that fuel and fertilizer are used in agricultural production.

"The Russia-Ukraine war has not only caused problems in the supply of goods, but also threatens to reduce agricultural production. We have to prepare to face the food crisis," she added.

Fahmida said, "Now there is a multifaceted crisis in the country, so multifaceted policies are also needed. All ministries are involved in this matter. There should be a committee consisting of all."

The Executive Director said inflation is unbridled. Poor and low-income people are going through a difficult situation. Not only imported products, but domestically produced products are also more expensive. It shows no signs of abating. Food and non-food inflation are both closely related."

Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of the private research organization Policy Research Institute (PRI), said, "The country's economy is under a lot of pressure due to unrestrained imports. The balance of payments exceeded $15 billion. The dollar market has become more volatile. $6 billion have been released to the market so far this fiscal year from the central bank. But increasing imports still does not meet the demand.

He said, "In general, the increase in imports in the economy is seen positively. It is said that if imports increase, investment in the country will increase and employment will increase. We have been saying that for a long time. But now it has reached an unbearable level. Our economy does not have the capacity to handle a 45 per cent increase in import costs. Now it must be reduced. If not, we will face a big crisis.

Manzur Hossain, senior research director of Bangladesh Institute of Development Research (BIDS) said, "Steps must be taken by the government and the central bank to reduce imports. It will be a matter of concern if imports do not decrease."

At the same time, it is suggested to look into whether money is being smuggled abroad under the guise of importing goods or not.

Faruque Hassan, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the top organization of garment industry owners, which is the main sector of the country's export income, said, "We have to import the necessary raw materials to continue exports." Now the government has to be strict so that luxury and unnecessary products are not imported.













