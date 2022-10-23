Video
Sunday, 23 October, 2022
Front Page

BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladeshi nationals staying in Ukraine have been asked to communicate with the Bangladesh Embassy in Poland as soon as possible.
The mission issued the latest urgent advisory Friday night amid the worsening security situation in Ukraine, a Foreign Ministry release said.
Earlier, Indian nationals had also been advised against travelling to Ukraine.
Indian citizens, including students, have been advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means.








