Sunday, 23 October, 2022
DU Research Fair Begins

DU Research Fair Begins

Industry owners, alumni urged to support researchers

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
DU Correspondent

Speakers at the inauguration ceremony of Dhaka University's first Research and Publication Fair urged industry owners, alumni and authorities concerned to come forward to support researchers and initiate a research fund at the university.
The two-day fair has started on Saturday at the central playground of the university.
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the opening ceremony while Minister of the Ministry of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was present as chief guest.
Nurul Majid said the current generation should be developed as a skilled workforce to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.  "The country's export sector needs to be diversified through research and innovation," he added.



