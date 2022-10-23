Video
US Bangla to operate Dhaka-Male flights from Oct 31

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

US Bangla Airlines will operate Dhaka to Male flights six days a week from October 31 considering the increased passenger demands.
According to a press release issued on Saturday, the private carrier will operate flights to Maldives' capital Male from Dhaka every day in a week except on Thursday, according to the new schedule.
From October 31, Dhaka-Male flight will leave Dhaka airport at 9:00am on every Monday, Tuesday and Saturday while on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday it will leave at 8:45am.
Meanwhile, US Bangla flights will leave Male's Velana International Airport for Dhaka at 1:20pm on every Monday, Tuesday and Saturday. Flights will leave for Dhaka at 1:05pm from Male on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
On November 19, a 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft of the private carrier left Dhaka for Male carrying 129 passengers in its first flight on this route.
The Dhaka-Male flight service was launched with three flights a week and currently four flights are operational on this route.
The minimum fare on the Dhaka-Male route, including all taxes and surcharges, has been fixed at Tk 29,508 one-way and Tk 45,545 for return.     -UNB



