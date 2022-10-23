

Journo Raihan passes away

Raihan, also a member of Jatiya Press Club (JPC), breathed his last at city's Islami Bank Central Hospital around 2:00pm. He was 59.

He left behind his wife and two sons and a host of well-wishers and admirers to mourn his death.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on the premises of Dhaka Reporters' Unity at 4:00pm and the second on the premises of the Jatiya Press Club at 5:00pm.

President of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Ilyas Khan expressed deep shock and sorrow at Raihan's death.

In a condolence message, President and Secretary of Jatiya Press Club prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family members. In a separate condolence message, Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) President Sharmeen Rinvy and General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam expressed profound shock at the death of Raihan Chowdhury. -BSS













Senior news consultant of The Financial Express (FE) Raihan M Chowdhury who passed away on Saturday was laid to eternal rest at Shahjahanpur Graveyard after Isha prayer.Raihan, also a member of Jatiya Press Club (JPC), breathed his last at city's Islami Bank Central Hospital around 2:00pm. He was 59.He left behind his wife and two sons and a host of well-wishers and admirers to mourn his death.His first namaz-e-janaza was held on the premises of Dhaka Reporters' Unity at 4:00pm and the second on the premises of the Jatiya Press Club at 5:00pm.President of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Ilyas Khan expressed deep shock and sorrow at Raihan's death.In a condolence message, President and Secretary of Jatiya Press Club prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family members. In a separate condolence message, Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) President Sharmeen Rinvy and General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam expressed profound shock at the death of Raihan Chowdhury. -BSS