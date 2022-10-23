Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Compensation for road accident victims demanded

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger welfare platform, on Friday demanded to ensure pecuniary compensation for the road accident victims according to the road transport act 2018 from state fund.
The organisation's secretary general Md Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury came up with the demand at a press conference at Shishu Kalyan Parishad Auditorium in the capital Segunbagicha.
Mozammel Hoque said, "According to the Department of Roads and Public Roads, country count financial loss of Tk 2,462,106 for the loss of each working person's life in a road accident. On the other hand according to the Road Tansport Act-2018 a road accident victim's family will get Tk 5 lakh and an injured person will get Tk 3 lakh for compensation."
"Even after 3 years of the implementation of the law, no victim has received this compensation so far," he added.
Mozammel demanded to start the financial assistance program for road accident victims quickly. At the same time, he demanded the activation of the National Road Safety Council to reduce the loss of life and damage in accidents.
According to the information of the health department of the government, 23,360 people die in road accidents in Bangladesh every year and about 350,000 lakh people are injured. Every year, about 80,000 people become disabled in road accidents, of which more than 12,000 are children under 17 years of age.
According to the World Health Organization, 67 per cent of road accident victims in Bangladesh are between the ages of 15 and 64. In this case, people aged 15 to 49 years are most at risk of death. The organization claims that the loss of GDP due to road accidents in Bangladesh is 5.3 per cent.
According to police data, 54 per cent of the people killed in road-highway accidents in the country in the last decade are between 16 and 40 years of age. And 18 and a half percent of those killed in accidents are children under 15 years of age.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US Bangla to operate Dhaka-Male flights from Oct 31
Journo Raihan passes away  
Compensation for road accident victims demanded
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg city and district
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Victims fear to lose recorded land, seek PM’s intervention
Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills to go public
Death anniv


Latest News
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Sri Lanka flex their muscle with nine-wicket triumph over Ireland
8 virtuous personalities felicitated by Sunnia Trust in Ctg
T20 WC: Tigers to face Netherlands on Monday
Deep depression likely to intensify into cyclonic, signal 3 for ports
46 held in anti-drug drives in city
Week-long food festival kicks off in Ctg
Marine engineer found dead in Dhanmondi lake area
170 BNP men sued for Khulna railway station vandalism
China's Xi secures historic 3rd term
Most Read News
West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
UN: Human rights violated as consequence of climate change
Chinese ex-President 'forced' out of party congress
PM to open 50 industrial units in EZs on Oct 26
15 dead in India bus accident
Bus crushes motorcyclist to death at Jatrabari
Myanmar rebels attack key border town
No alternative of helmets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft