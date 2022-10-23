Compensation for road accident victims demanded

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger welfare platform, on Friday demanded to ensure pecuniary compensation for the road accident victims according to the road transport act 2018 from state fund.

The organisation's secretary general Md Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury came up with the demand at a press conference at Shishu Kalyan Parishad Auditorium in the capital Segunbagicha.

Mozammel Hoque said, "According to the Department of Roads and Public Roads, country count financial loss of Tk 2,462,106 for the loss of each working person's life in a road accident. On the other hand according to the Road Tansport Act-2018 a road accident victim's family will get Tk 5 lakh and an injured person will get Tk 3 lakh for compensation."

"Even after 3 years of the implementation of the law, no victim has received this compensation so far," he added.

Mozammel demanded to start the financial assistance program for road accident victims quickly. At the same time, he demanded the activation of the National Road Safety Council to reduce the loss of life and damage in accidents.

According to the information of the health department of the government, 23,360 people die in road accidents in Bangladesh every year and about 350,000 lakh people are injured. Every year, about 80,000 people become disabled in road accidents, of which more than 12,000 are children under 17 years of age.

According to the World Health Organization, 67 per cent of road accident victims in Bangladesh are between the ages of 15 and 64. In this case, people aged 15 to 49 years are most at risk of death. The organization claims that the loss of GDP due to road accidents in Bangladesh is 5.3 per cent.

According to police data, 54 per cent of the people killed in road-highway accidents in the country in the last decade are between 16 and 40 years of age. And 18 and a half percent of those killed in accidents are children under 15 years of age.













