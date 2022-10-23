Video
DSCC’s Drive To Recover Canals in Kamrangirchar

Victims fear to lose recorded land, seek PM’s intervention

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is threatening to forcibly occupy privately owned recorded properties in the name of saving government canals. Hundreds of families of Kamrangirchar have lost their land and become destitute. The victims sought the Prime Minister's intervention to save them from this.
This request was made by a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Saturday. Senior journalist Shamsul Haque Durrani presided over the human chain organized under the banner of 'Char Kamrangir Mauza's victims'. City College principal Abdul Hakim, Noor Mohammad, Haji Azim, Surjit Kumar Ghosh, Anjana, Nirana Sultana, Babul Mia and others spoke.
Several people took part in the human chain wearing shrouds. After the human chain, a protest procession of hundreds of victims from the National Press Club reached the Dhaka City Corporation by circling Topkhana Road and Abdul Gani Road from the National Press Club.
The aggrieved took a position there. Shamsul Haque Durrani and Hirna Begum spoke. The speakers announced that they would wear shrouds and carry out continuous protest and protest programmes from today.
Hundreds of affected land owners of Purba Rasulpur Battery Guard, Rup Nagar, Boro Gram, Nawabganj Section Bridge, Kurar Ghat, Kalu Nagar and Jhaulahati participated in the programme.
The speakers said that everyone supports the development of the area by restoring the original Buriganga River. But the reality is that after the severe flood in 1988, the embankment was constructed by occupying the major part of the canal.
Moreover, the illegal encroachers closed the canal and occupied it at will. Even government institutions are on the list of occupiers. The government has taken a plan to restore the normal flow of water in the canal by evicting the illegal encroachers.
However, a nefarious group is trying to tarnish the laudable initiative of the government by expropriating privately owned property from generation to generation.
The speakers expressed their anger and said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is arranging housing for the homeless. However, the legitimate owners of Kamrangirchar are being illegally evicted from the land without compensation.


