Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:36 PM
Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills to go public

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 292
Staff Correspondent

Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills Ltd (SARML), a Chattogram-based MS rod, billet and bar manufacturing company has started its journey in the stock market by appointing issue managers who will serve to process its initial public offering (IPO).
The company on Thursday in the capital signed an agreement with a local investment bank- ICB Capital Management Ltd-for issue management services, according to an official source.
According to sources, the company will raise Tk 270 crore through the IPO using the book-building method.
Mohammed Mamun Uddin, Managing Director of Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills and ICB Capital Management CEO Asit Kumar Chakravorty, were present in the agreement signing ceremony.
Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills's paid-up capital is Tk 120 crore.
SARML was incorporated as a Private Ltd Company on March 28 in 2001. Its production plant is located at Bhatiary in Shitakund, Chattogram.
SARML manufactures various types of MS rod, billet and bar. The principal activity of the company is to manufacture and market a different kinds of MS rods, billets and bars.
The MD of re-rolling mills said, the company has performed quite well, both technically and financially since its establishment SARML procured raw material from overseas market and local suppliers. SARML's main operation is to manufacture different kinds of MS rods, billets and bars for the local market.


