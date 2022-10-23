

Onus to save electricity lies on all



And her call to all to become austere in this regard, we believe, is driven by her keen observation of global and national reality.



No denying, this austerity is causing some temporal public sufferings with regular blackout following government's recent decision of area wise load shedding, In fact, the government had no other card in its stock other than resorting to introduce the new austerity scheme.



The sanctions on Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine, have disrupted our energy supply chain, crippling our electricity production, forcing us to return to the nightmare of load-shedding that was a recurrent feature 20 years ago. The domino effects of the economic sanctions on Russia are causing a humanitarian crisis throughout the world via inflation and a spike in food prices.



However, delving deeper into the critical energy scenario to have overwhelmed some countries, government's austerity measure is not irrational. We must all realize that almost all countries across the globe are facing crisis - directly or indirectly.



The world, after getting battered by the pandemic, supply chain chokeholds and leaps in costs, is now faced with the worst human and economic catastrophe due to the uncalled for Russia- Ukraine war.



Unquestionably, the ongoing war is a grave concern for a developing country as Bangladesh. Moreover, looming global economic and crisis have compelled Bangladesh to introduce a number of austerity measures at home.



Electricity production has always been a challenge for Bangladesh and one of the major development obstacles. During the last decade, the government has focused on capacity building as well as increasing coverage and has been successful.



The government has highly invested to ensure rural electrification. But there is huge electricity wastage. Considering the current situation, the use of electricity should be prioritized. We need to ensure electricity at cities and productive areas. Cent per cent electrification should not be a focus right now.



The government is planning on electricity rationing considering the crisis. We think such rationing might bring some relief in the short run but that the government needs to revamp its energy and power policy for a long-term solution.



But before that, wastage of electricity must be eliminated.

