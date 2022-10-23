Alarming rise of fraudsters in Rajbari

Dear Sir

The people of Rajbari are getting hostage to a fraud circle. Few days ago, a woman who came for her brother's bail in court was a victim of this fraud circle. Some unknown people told the victim that if she followed their instructions, they would bail her brother easily. The woman followed their instruction and they grabbed her valuables and money. But the woman couldn't prevent them as she was hypnotized. Another incident happened in front of Rajbari Zilla School. In this incident a 25 year woman was the victim. Two people asked her for money for their mother's treatment. But the woman refused. Then the two sprayed something on the victim's face. After that, they asked the victim to come with them. And the victim did so as she could neither prevent the men nor shout for help. Actually, her mind was controlled through that chemical's hallucinogenic properties. It is a method to brainwash or control people into being defrauded by their attackers.



According to the anesthesiologist of Rajbari Sadar Hospital the drug could be 'Scopolamine'. Scopolamine, also known as Hyoscine or Devil's Breath, is a drug which available in liquid, powder and injection. It is recommended that, to avoid becoming a victim of scopolamine, a person should never accept food or beverages offered by strangers or new acquaintances.



Authorities need to take immediate steps to identify the fraud circle and bring them to book as soon as possible. Moreover, awareness must be created among the people so that they can be careful.



Samia Jahan Shefa

Former Child Journalist & Unicef U-reporter at UNICEF

