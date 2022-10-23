

World expects UN to transform it’s commitment into action



The idea of the United Nations was given by the President of the United States Franklin D. Roosevelt. The need to establish peace and increase cooperation and friendship between different countries was also felt. With this in mind, the then world leaders took the initiative to form an international organization.



In August 1941, US President Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Churchill signed the Atlantic Charter. The charter called for the right of all nations of the world to self-determination, freedom of speech, and the disarmament of aggressors for the sake of lasting peace. The UN Charter was later drafted on the basis of these ideals. However, the name United Nations came from the declaration signed on January 1, 1942 by Britain, the United States, China and the Soviet Union.



Later on January 2, 22 more states supported the declaration. The Moscow Declaration, the Tehran Conference, the Dumbarton Oaks Conference and the Yalta Conference are notable as the context for the formation of the United Nations. In November 1943, three of the world's top political leaders, Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill, met in Tehran for another summit. They said in a joint statement that all countries, large and small, would be invited to join an international organization. It is said that five countries will get permanent membership and six countries will get temporary membership. It was decided to give veto power to the permanent members. However, there was no consensus on the veto.



In February 1945, a summit was held in Yalta. It was joined by Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill. The conference gave veto power to the five major powers, the United States, the Soviet Union, Britain, China and France. From April 25 to June 26, 1945, delegates from 50 countries met in San Francisco, USA, to draft a charter in accordance with the decision of the Yalta Summit. On June 26, the 111-point charter was ratified recognizing the veto power of the larger five powers. However, the charter was unanimously signed on 24 October. A total of 51 countries signed the original charter.



For this reason, October 24 of each year is celebrated as United Nations Day. In this way, the United Nations expressed its long-term plan and the need to ensure world peace and security and to enhance cooperative relations between different countries. The General Assembly convened for the first time on 10 January 1946 at Westminster Central Hall in London after the adoption of the UN Charter. Since the adoption of the UN Charter, four articles of the Charter have been amended. In 1965, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15. And on a number of procedural and other issues, the number of "yes" votes of the Security Council has increased from seven to nine.



Although 51 countries have signed the original UN Charter, the number of UN members has now more than tripled. The main goal of this world body is to ensure world peace and security. Realizing the enormity of the indescribable misery caused to the entire human race by the two world wars, the world leaders set the goal of the United Nations. The priorities of the world leaders at that time were to discourage any kind of war, to ensure the security of small countries, to take action against aggressors, to create a security zone and to improve the human rights situation in different countries of the world.



The UN Charter states that, each state must adhere to the principle of tolerance. No state will take an aggressive role and will establish good relations with the neighboring countries on the basis of equal status. The Charter states that the forces of all nations must unite to safeguard international peace and security. In other words, the security of small states against an aggressive state can only be ensured through a united effort. The UN Charter also discourages the use of the armed forces.



Emphasis has been placed on not using the armed forces without specific reasons. The Charter also mentions that the United Nations can assist in the social and economic development of a state. The United Nations recognizes the right of every nation to self-determination and believes in the principle of establishing relations with every state on the basis of equality. The United Nations will not interfere in the internal affairs of any country. But if that state appears to be a threat to world peace and security, then interference in the internal affairs of that state is acknowledged.



While the success of the United Nations may seem overwhelming, it cannot be said that the United Nations has succeeded in every field. In some cases, the failure of the United Nations is also noticeable. Establishing peace in the world is one of the objectives of the United Nations. However, the United Nations failed to prevent wars between countries, especially the Iran-Iraq war, the Sino-Vietnamese war, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the Vietnam invasion of Cambodia, or the US military pressure on Cuba. After World War II, the United Nations failed to take effective action to prevent or reduce the tensions that erupted between the two great powers, the United States and the former Soviet Union.



UN failed to reduce mutual arms production and reduce the nuclear arms race. Although the debt of the poor countries is increasing day by day, the UN has not taken any steps to prevent the deaths of thousands of people and the migration of millions in different parts of the world, especially in Rwanda-Burundi in Africa or Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo in Europe. Even UN has failed to bring to justice all those involved in the genocide in these countries. The United Nations has so far failed to play an effective role in Israel's naked aggression on Palestine.



The United Nations has also failed to play an effective role in the Bush administration's unjust invasion of Iraq over alleged weapons of mass destruction. The big complaint about the UN is that it protects the interests of big countries, especially the United States. The developing world has no representation in the UN decision-making process. However, the powers of the countries representing them are not at all in the decision-making body of the United Nations.



Every organization has its successes as well as its failures. The same is true for the United Nations. As successful as the UN is, so are its failures. However, in comparison, the success of the UN is greater. In particular, the United Nations is working for the development of the developing world by engaging in peacekeeping, environmental activities, or development activities. The UN has taken initiative to end the ethnic conflict by sending peacekeepers to different countries. Structural reform of the UN Security Council is the times need.

The writer is a columnist & asst.

officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University













