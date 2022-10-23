

Are the threats of nuclear war and global warming looming large?



terms of global warming and climate change Chomsky maintains that 'we have already entered the Sixth Extinction, a period of destruction of species on a massive scale, comparable to the Fifth Extinction happened 65 million years ago, when three quarters of the species on earth were apparently destroyed by a huge asteroid. Atmospheric carbon dioxide is rising at a rate unprecedented in the geological record since 55 million years ago.'



The possible threats from nuclear power and global warming are also mentioned by Physicist Stephen Hawking. In his book, Will We Survive on Earth? Hawking mentioned that 'Nuclear war is still probably the greatest threat to humanity at the present time.' It is true that if there an accident or terrorists get hold of the weapons, then nuclear weapon stockpiled can kills all. Hawking opined that 'it is almost inevitable that either a nuclear confrontation or environmental catastrophe will cripple the Earth at some point in the next thousand years.'



The Amazon and other rain forests in the Earth are decreasing. These forests could remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The rise in sea temperature may trigger the release of large quantity of carbon dioxide. Hawking predicted that 'both these phenomena would increase the greenhouse effect and to exacerbates global warming. Both effects could make our climate like that of Venus: boiling hot and raining sulphuric acid, with a temperature of 250 degrees'.



It has been observed that the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than it has been for last 2 million years and it is inexorably rising, mainly because of the burning of fossil fuels. The best evidence about this has come from the 'Keeling curve', which is based on the measurements made by father and son named Charles and Ralph Keeling respectively over a period of more than fifty years in Hawaii. The carbon dioxide build up in the atmosphere will cause a long term warming, which superimposed on other effects like the El Nino phenomenon in the south pacific.



The climate change phenomena sometime complicated by 'feedback mechanism' which can enhance the direct warming effect of carbon dioxide. For example, warm atmosphere can retain more water vapour, which itself a greenhouse gas, but which also affect the cloud covers; this will in turn affect the pattern of winds and rainfall. There are other feedback mechanisms also initiated by the global warming. For example, global warming, amplified by feedbacks from polar ice melt, methane release from permafrost, and extensive fires, may become irreversible with catastrophic consequences for life on Earth. Chomsky predicted that the 'sea level rise-and destruction of water resources as glaciers melt-alone may have horrendous human consequences.'



Recent political realities around the world such as North Korea's nuclear threats and Russia-Ukraine war, where all parties holding nuclear power, are making situation worse. Global warming threat, which is scientifically proven, and emerging nuclear threat are coming closer to each other, which I am saying convergence. The convergence can provide scientific solution. For example, Moltex has built a new nuclear power station fulled by Molten Salt Reactor, which can provide electricity cheaper than gas. The Moltex reactor has other attractive features too: it can be powered by higher level nuclear waste and its own waste is much less radioactive. The process also generates hydrogen, which is itself a vital fuel for the zero carbon economy. Nuclear fusion-a potential nuclear energy source is still at the stage of experimentation. By far International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) based in France is the most ambitious project. So, effort for finding an alternative energy solution is accelerating.



In his book, The Dream of a Final Theory Physicist Steven Weinberg states that 'A party of mountain climbers may argue over the best path to the peak, and these arguments may be conditioned by the history and social structure of the expedition, but in the end either they find a good path to the summit or they do not, and when they get there they known it'. I can use this analogy to say that when both threats come closer to each other, which is the situation now emerging, we may then know how to tackle the problem that humankind are facing now.



Like Chomsky, I also echo that there is always room for Gramsci's 'optimism of the will'. There are still many options, but they are diminishing. When we talk about climate change we always talk about the future of our children. We don't seem to talk about the welfare of polar bears. So, we should focus on conservation as well. This means our approach should be holistic. Ending of the use of fossil fuel, increase in use of renewable energy and also renewable energy related to research to explore the new option of sustainable energy, changing the use of nuclear power from weapon to an energy solution and not least the significant steps toward conservation might provide some realistic and enforceable actions.

