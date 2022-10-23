Video
Home Countryside

Trishal UNO raises flower garden in garbage place

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Our Correspondent

TRISHAL, MYMENSINGH, Oct 22: Flower garden in front of Government Nazrul College in Trishal Upazila of the district is blooming.
The flower garden has been raised in garbage place by Trishal Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) in order to restore ecological balance in the locality.
Nearby Trishal bus stand on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway under the footover bridge and in front of the college market, heaps of garbage have been accumulated for a long time.
Due to illegal encroachment and leftovers, the market has been turned into a stinking mess, posing health risk to common people and the destruction to the environment.
Now with the bloomed flower garden, the area has been healthy.
UNO raised the flowery plant garden in dirty bags. He has brought back the balance to the environment.
UNO's other steps included effective measures against illegal shops, markets and establishments. These have brought relief to public life.
"These are parts of my daily work. If there is a will, development is possible by changing the situation," the UNO maintained.



« PreviousNext »

