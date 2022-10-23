Thrust on driving vehicles carefully to reduce road accidents



The National Road Safety Day-2022 being inaugurated on Feni DC office premises in the town on Saturday by releasing balloons. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is - 'Ain Meney Sorokey Choli, Nirapodey Ghorey Phiri' (Let us follow the law on road and return home safely).

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Cumilla, Feni, Gaibandha and Kishoreganj.

BOGURA: On this occasion, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) organized different programmes in the town in collaboration with the district administration.

A discussion meeting was held at Bogura Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town in the morning.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Ziaul Haque was present as the chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Salahuddin presided over the meeting.

In the speech, the chief guest said everyone should travel with extreme caution on road whether he is a driver or a pedestrian.

Moinul Hasan, assistant director of BRTA Bogura, delivered a welcome speech at the discussion.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Shafiul Azam, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Helena Akhtar, ASP Abu Haider Faizur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Samar Kumar Pal, District Motor Workers' Union General Secretary (GS) Kabir Ahmed Mithu, and Inter Truck Workers' Union President Abdul Mannan Mondal, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town.

CUMILLA: In this connection, Nirapad Sarak Chai and Daudkandi Highway Police Station (PS) jointly organized different programmes in Gouripur Bus Stand area of the district.

A discussion meeting was held there.

Cumilla Region ASP Ahmed Raziur Rahman, ASP Faiz Iqbal, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Daudkandi Model PS Alamgir Bhuyan, Daudkandi Highway Police OC Jahangir Alam, Gouripur Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Rakibul Islam, Nirapad Sarak Chai Daudkandi Upazila Convener Liton Sarkar Badal, its Member Secretary Alamgir Hossain, Kamal Uddin, Matin Saikat, Daudkandi Municipality Panel Mayor Rakib Uddin Rakib, Daudkandi Press Club President Habibur Rahman Habib, Shelina Akter, Shyamal Mitra Roy, Saiful Islam Swapan, Jasim Uddin Joy and Narayan Banik, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, a rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town.

FENI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

The district administration and District BRTA jointly organized the programmes.

A rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office.

Feni DC Abu Selim Mahmud Ul Hasan was present as the chief guest at the meeting with Additional District Magistrate Avishek Das in the chair.

SP Zakir Hossain attended the programme as special guest while Assistant Director (AD) of District BRTA Engineer Abdullah Al Mamun delivered the welcome speech.

District Road Transport Vehicle Owners' Association President Alhaj Md Golam Nobi, Acting President of Bangladesh Inter District Bus Owners' Samity Central Committee Jafar Uddin, and Inter District Bus Labourers' Union District Unit General Secretary Azam Chowdhury, among others, also spoke at the programme.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration, District Police and BRTA jointly arranged a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town.

Gaibandha DC Oliur Rahman was present the meeting as the chief guest with Additional District Magistrate Zahid Hasan Siddiquee in the chair.

SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam, CS Dr Abdullahel Safi, Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Department M Firoz Akhter, Gaibandha Municipality Panel Mayor Abdus Shahid, and Freedom Fighter Mahmudul Haque Shahjada, among others, were also present at the event as special guests.

The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Chairman of Nirapad Janbahan Chai, (NJC), Advocate Asaduzzaman Sarker Milon, and Member Secretary of District Unit of Nirapad Sarak Chai SM Biplob Islam and Motor Sramik leader Abdul Karim, among others, also spoke at that time.

Vehicle Inspector of BRTA Aminul Islam Khan moderated the session.

The speakers in their speech said the road safety issue is very important nowadays as the number of vehicles and its speed is increasing gradually with the increasing of the number of passengers.

The observing of the National Road Safety Day will be able to create more awareness among the drivers of all sorts of vehicles undoubtedly and it would help them drive the vehicles cautiously to stop the frequent roads accidents, they added.

Earlier, BRTA AD Md Robiul Islam made a welcome address and briefed all about the overall activities and scenarios of the department.

DC Oliur Rahman said the road accidents are taking place regularly due to the competition of drivers, unskilled drivers, overloading, lake of adequate rest and training, violating traffic rules, and lack of proper implementation of law creating untold sufferings of the victim's families.

The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken massive programmes including one-way movement, national highways upgraded into four lanes, constructing dividers, setting up cautious sign boards and training programmes for drivers to make safe the roads, the DC added.

SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam in his speech underscored the need for acquiring knowledge of the relevant laws and regulations in ensuring road safety.

He urged all including transport owners, workers, passengers and pedestrians to know traffic rules and follow those.

A large number of people including officials, drivers, helpers, sramik leaders and journalists attended the programme spontaneously.

KISHOREGANJ: The district administration and District BRTA jointly organized different programmers in this connection.

A rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of District Collectorate Office.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as the chief guest while Additional District Magistrate ATM Farhad Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

SP Mohammad Rasel Sheikh, PPM (Bar), CS Dr Saiful Islam and Executive Engineer of Roads and Highway Department Ritesh Barua attended the programme as special guests.

Kishoreganj BRTA AD Bhaktiar Uddin, District Road Transport Owners' Association Convenor Md Helal Uddin Manik, its Member Secretary Alamgri Murad Reza, Nirapad Sarak Chai District Unit President Firoz Uddin Bhuiyan, Motor Vehicle Labour Union GS Md Johirul Islam, Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu and CAB President Alam Sarowar Tito, among others, were also present at that time.













