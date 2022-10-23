112 detained on different charges

A total of 112 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Thakurgaon, Khulna, Chattogram, Bandarban and Rangamati, in recent times.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Police arrested a fugitive convict from Teknaf Upazila in the district early Saturday.

The arrested man is Nazrul, 35, son of Nobi Hossain, a resident of Maheshkhalia Para area under Teknaf Union in the upazila.

He was a death-row convict in a murder case in 2011.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Teknaf Model Police Station (PS) Hafizur Rahman said Nazrul was the fifth accused in the case. He along with five others killed Ali Ullah Alo, son of BNP leader Abdullah, on September 7, 2011.

A murder case was filed with Teknaf PS against eight people in this regard.

The court sentenced six persons including Nazrul to death in the case on May 11, 2022. Two other accused were acquitted as the allegations brought against them could not be proven.

However, the law enforcers arrested Nazrul from the upazila with the help of locals.

The arrested was produced before the court, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 82 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 17 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, six were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 28 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, nine were drug addicts and the remaining 10 were nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrestes, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 18 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, three were drug addicts and the remaining six were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possession.

Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 19 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants, 13 were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on different charges.

A huge volume of drugs was also recovered from their possession.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

THAKURGAON: Four people including two school teachers have been detained for supplying a cheat sheet containing the answers to an examinee during the recruitment test of the Department of Social Services in the district on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Thakurgaon Government Girls High School Centre. The exam committee handed over the culprits to police for further action.

According to Shaharia Nazir, executive magistrate in charge of the examination centre, office assistants Md Jahirul and Deepti Rani were caught red-handed while handing a sheet containing the answers to the exam questions to an examinee, named Shafikul Islam.

"Teachers Kabir Iqbal and Ahmed Jibril didn't take any actions against either the examinee or the peons. Instead, Iqbal tore the answer copy apart and threw it out of the window when he got it. Jibril, despite being the centre's invigilator, let it go," said Nazir.

Atiqur Rahman, investigation officer of Thakurgaon Sadar PS, confirmed the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the killing of labourer leader Masud from Chan Mia Lane area in the city.

The arrested are pickup van driver Md Sohag, 22, and Saidul Hossain, 22, a resident of Majah Colony in the city's Amin Haji road area.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in the Chan Mia Lane area, and arrested Sohag and Saidul Hossain on Friday night.

The knife used in the murder was also recovered from their possession.

Police sources said Russell Mia, Saddam, Sohag and three to four other labourers allegedly stabbed labour leader Md Masud to death in Chan Mia Lane area of Khatunganj on October 17.

Md Babul, the deceased's son, filed a murder case with Kotwali PS on the same day.

KHULNA: Police have detained 13 activists of BNP from Basupara area in the city when they came to meet the party's senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy ahead of a pre-scheduled grand rally in Khulna, the party leaders alleged on Friday.

Khulna City BNP Member Secretary Shafiqul Alam Tuhin said, Gayeshwar, chief advisor of Khulna Grand Rally Coordination Committee, came to the city on Thursday afternoon to join the party's Khulna Divisional rally.

The rally is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

He is staying at the residence of a Bagerhat District BNP's former vice-president Kazi Khairuzzaman Shipon in Basupara.

In a drive through the area, police held the 13 activists who came to meet Gayeshwar at night.

"Some people entered the house with sticks in their hands and pistols on their waists and created havoc. There was no way to understand whether they were police or not. They detained 13 people who came to see me," alleged Gayeshwar.

Sonadanga PS OC Momtazul Haque said police raided different places on Thursday night to detain people wanted in different cases.

"I can inform you in the morning who has been nabbed from which area," he said on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Khulna City BNP Convenor Shafiqul Alam Mona alleged that police conducted drives at various houses and hotels in the city at night to detain their activists who arrived to join the rally.

On September 28, BNP announced to hold public rallies in 10 divisional cities in protest against the killings and filing of cases against the party leaders and activists, price hikes of fuel and daily essentials and demanding the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The party already arranged two massive rallies in Chattogram and Mymensingh while the third one will be held in Khulna on Saturday.

BANDARBAN: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested seven militants and three separatists from different areas in the hill forests of Bandarban and Rangamati.

During the drives, 9 SBBL guns, 50 rounds of bullet, 62 cartridge cases, six ID boms and 10 maps were seized, RAB said.

The main purpose of the drives was to capture those who are taking shelter and taking training there after tracing their location, Commander Khandker Al Moin, director of RAB's Legal and Media Wing, said while addressing a briefing in Bandarban on Friday afternoon.

The RAB spokesman said the arrested included seven members of newly launched militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya and three members of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) from Bandarban and Rangamati.

They were arrested on Thursday night, said Khandker Al Moin. RAB started their drives in these areas on October 9.

The arrested are: Sayed Maruf Ahmed Manik, 31, of Sunamganj, Imran Hossain Shaon, 31, of Pirojpur, Kawsar Shishir, 46, of Jhenaidah, Jahangir Ahmed Jonu, 27, of Sylhet, Md Ibrahim Ali, 19, of Barishal, Abu Bakar Siddique Bappi, 23, of Sylhet, Rofu Mia, 26, of Sunamganj, and the members of the separatist group Jouthang Sang Bom, 19, Stephen Bom, 19, and Mal Som Bom, 20, of Bandarban.

The arrested persons confessed that they had an agreement with a separatist group to provide them shelter and training in exchange for money, said the RAB official.

In 2021, the Amir of Jamatul Ansar fil Hindal Sharqiya had an agreement with the CHT-based armed group KNF regarding militant training in the area till next year. As per the agreement, Tk 3 lakh per month and food expenses of all KNF members were to be borne, according to the briefing.

In this regard, details can be known after interrogating the three of the separatist group, said Commander Moin.

"We are conducting drives through the remote hilly areas and deep forests where the militants are hiding. They are also changing their location sensing our presence," he said.

More than 50 militants were being trained at the militant camps in the CHT area, he added.

The RAB official also referred to the recent cases of some young men missing from their homes and most of those still missing are hiding in these dense remote areas.

He said there is no incident of any militant or separatist being injured during the drives. The law enforcers involved in the operation were also safe.

Regarding the tourist ban in Bandarban, the RAB commander said local administration has imposed a temporary restriction on visitors in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas from October 18 morning as a security operation was going on. "They will lift the ban once our operation is over here."

