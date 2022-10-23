Paritosh Kumar Kundu

PABNA: Dr Paritosh Kumar Kundu, principal of Ishwardi Government College in the district, died of heart disease at Enayetpur Medical College Hospital at 3:30am on Friday. He was 56.

He was cremated at Pabna Crematorium in the afternoon.

He left behind his wife, two sons, and many students and well-wishers to mourn his death.



Asma Ahmed

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Asma Ahmed, wife of Porsha Upazila Deed Writers' Samity President Sultan Ahmed and mother of Upazila Juba League General Secretary Mahmudul Hasan Khokon in the district, died at a clinic in Rajshahi on Thursday morning.

She was 56.

She had been suffering from various diseases including diabetes for long.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held after Johr prayer.

Later on, she was buried at Nitpur Central Graveyard in the upazila.

She left behind her husband, two sons, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn her death.















