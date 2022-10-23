Video
Obituary

Obituary

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Paritosh Kumar Kundu
PABNA: Dr Paritosh Kumar Kundu, principal of Ishwardi Government College in the district, died of heart disease at Enayetpur Medical College Hospital at 3:30am on Friday. He was 56.
He was cremated at Pabna Crematorium in the afternoon.
He left behind his wife, two sons, and many students and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Asma Ahmed
PORSHA, NAOGAON: Asma Ahmed, wife of Porsha Upazila Deed Writers' Samity President Sultan Ahmed and mother of Upazila Juba League General Secretary Mahmudul Hasan Khokon in the district, died at a clinic in Rajshahi on Thursday morning.
She was 56.
She had been suffering from various diseases including diabetes for long.
Her namaz-e-janaza was held after Johr prayer.
Later on, she was buried at Nitpur Central Graveyard in the     upazila.
She left behind her husband, two sons, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn her death.


