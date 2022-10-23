Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Seven minors drown in five districts

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Our Correspondents

Seven minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Brahmanbaria, Faridpur, Jhenidah, Jhalakati and Laxmipur, in three days.
BRAHMANBARIA: Two minor children drowned in a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Hrittik Rishi, 7, a resident of Kashinagar area, and Ajanta Rishi, 8, a resident of Saidabad area under Kasba Upazila of the district.
According to locals, the duo went missing in a canal adjacent to the Titas River in Kashinagar area in the afternoon while they were taking bath in it.
Later on, they were rescued and taken to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where the doctor on-duty declared them dead.
FARIDPUR: A minor schoolgirl drowned in a river in Nagarkanda Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Rafa Musfiq, 9, daughter of Khokon Matbar, a resident of Majhikanda Village under Poradia Union in the upazila. She was a third grader of a local primary school.
Local and the deceased's family sources said the girl went missing in the Kumar River nearby the house in the afternoon while she along with her friends was taking bath it it.
Later on, she was rescued and taken to Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.
JHENIDAH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Harinakunda Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Tufan, 2, son of Jahangir Khondokar, a resident of Lakshmipur Village under Bhayna Union in the upazila.
According to locals, the child fell down into a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.
Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond.
JHALAKATI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Nalchhity Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Araf, 1, son of Shah Barek Hawladar, a resident of Sewta Village under Ponabalia Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that the child fell down into a pond nearby his maternal grandparents' house in Baraikona Village in the evening while he was playing near its bank.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Nalchhity Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Raipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Ayan, 2, son of Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Sonapur Village, and Maria, 2, daughter of Rezaul Karim, a resident of Charababil Village of the upazila.
It was learnt that Ayan fell down into a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was playing near its bank in Sonapur.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Meanwhile, locals spotted Maria floating water in a pond next to her house at around 10 am.
She was rescued and taken to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Officer-in-Charge of Raipur Police Station Shipan Barua confirmed the   incidents.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trishal UNO raises flower garden in garbage place
Thrust on driving vehicles carefully to reduce road accidents
112 detained on different charges
Journalists formed a human chain in front of Mymensingh Press Club
Obituary
Seven minors drown in five districts
FFs get smart ID cards, digital certificates
Water hyacinths blanket Aman fields in Santhia beels


Latest News
India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Sri Lanka flex their muscle with nine-wicket triumph over Ireland
8 virtuous personalities felicitated by Sunnia Trust in Ctg
T20 WC: Tigers to face Netherlands on Monday
Deep depression likely to intensify into cyclonic, signal 3 for ports
46 held in anti-drug drives in city
Week-long food festival kicks off in Ctg
Marine engineer found dead in Dhanmondi lake area
170 BNP men sued for Khulna railway station vandalism
Most Read News
West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
UN: Human rights violated as consequence of climate change
PM to open 50 industrial units in EZs on Oct 26
Chinese ex-President 'forced' out of party congress
15 dead in India bus accident
Bus crushes motorcyclist to death at Jatrabari
Myanmar rebels attack key border town
No alternative of helmets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft