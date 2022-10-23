Seven minors drown in five districts

Seven minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Brahmanbaria, Faridpur, Jhenidah, Jhalakati and Laxmipur, in three days.

BRAHMANBARIA: Two minor children drowned in a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Hrittik Rishi, 7, a resident of Kashinagar area, and Ajanta Rishi, 8, a resident of Saidabad area under Kasba Upazila of the district.

According to locals, the duo went missing in a canal adjacent to the Titas River in Kashinagar area in the afternoon while they were taking bath in it.

Later on, they were rescued and taken to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where the doctor on-duty declared them dead.

FARIDPUR: A minor schoolgirl drowned in a river in Nagarkanda Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rafa Musfiq, 9, daughter of Khokon Matbar, a resident of Majhikanda Village under Poradia Union in the upazila. She was a third grader of a local primary school.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the girl went missing in the Kumar River nearby the house in the afternoon while she along with her friends was taking bath it it.

Later on, she was rescued and taken to Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

JHENIDAH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Harinakunda Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tufan, 2, son of Jahangir Khondokar, a resident of Lakshmipur Village under Bhayna Union in the upazila.

According to locals, the child fell down into a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond.

JHALAKATI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Nalchhity Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Araf, 1, son of Shah Barek Hawladar, a resident of Sewta Village under Ponabalia Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that the child fell down into a pond nearby his maternal grandparents' house in Baraikona Village in the evening while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Nalchhity Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Raipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ayan, 2, son of Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Sonapur Village, and Maria, 2, daughter of Rezaul Karim, a resident of Charababil Village of the upazila.

It was learnt that Ayan fell down into a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was playing near its bank in Sonapur.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Meanwhile, locals spotted Maria floating water in a pond next to her house at around 10 am.

She was rescued and taken to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge of Raipur Police Station Shipan Barua confirmed the incidents.













