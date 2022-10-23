Video
FFs get smart ID cards, digital certificates

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Our Correspondents

Digital certificates and smart identification cards (ID) have been distributed among the freedom fighters (FFs) in three districts- Naogaon, Khulna and Bhola, in three days.
NAOGAON: Digital certificates and smart ID cards were distributed among the FFs in Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Niamatpur Upazila administration organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder was present as the chief guest at the programme.
Niamatpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Farid Ahmed, former commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad FF Abdus Sattar and Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Alhaj Ayub Hossain Mondal were present as special guests with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Faruk Sufian in the chair.
The chief guest said many countries of the world have not seen the development which is done by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The works of Hasina is a wonder of the world. She has done unthinkable jobs.
Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Nadira Begum, Officer-in-Charge of Niamatpur Police Station Humayon Kabir, Upazila Awami League (AL) President Abul Kalam Azad and its General Secretary Zahid Hasan Biplab, among others, were also present at the programme.
KHULNA: Smart ID cards and digital certificates have been distributed among the FFs in Paikgachha Upazila of the district.
Paikgachha Upazila administration organized the distribution programme at FFs Complex on Wednesday morning.
Paikgachha UNO Mamtaz Begum presided over the programme.
Former lawmaker and Khulna District AL Senior Vice-president Advocate Sohrab Ali Sana, Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Iqbal Montu, Paikgacha Municipality Mayor Selim Jahangir and former FF commander Sheikh Shahadat Hossain Bacchu, among others, were also present at the programme.
In the programme, 241 FFs listed in the upazila were given certificates sent by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and 134 living FFs were given certificates with smart cards.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Smart ID cards and digital certificates have been distributed among the FFs in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.
Lalmohan Upazila Parishad administration organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium on Tuesday afternoon.
Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, as the chief guest, handed over the ID cards and certificates among the FFs at the programme presided over by Lalmohan UNO Al Noamn.
Lalmohan Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Giasuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chairman Abul Hasan Rimon, Upazila FF Former Commander Mahe Alam Kutti, and Deputy Commander Md Shahjahan Mia, among others, were also present at that time.


