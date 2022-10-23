Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Imran challenges ECP's disqualification verdict in IHC

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22: PTI chief Imran Khan filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday, challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify him over what the electoral watchdog cited as his failure to properly account for monetary proceeds from the sale of Toshakhana gifts while he was the prime minister.
The matter will be taken up by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah on October 24 (Monday).
The Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.
According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.
A reference alleging that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition in August, and the ECP concluded on Friday (yesterday) that the former premier had indeed made "false statement and incorrect declarations" regarding the gifts - a ruling that prompted widespread protests by the PTI.
The watchdog's order said Imran stood disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.
Today, Imran's lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, filed on his behalf a writ petition in the IHC, praying that the order be declared "against the settled principles of law" on Article 63.
The plea further urged the court to declare the ECP's order "misconceived" and set it aside.
Imran also sought a court declaration stating that the ECP lacked the jurisdiction to decide "any questions of 'corrupt practices and disqualification'" under the Election Act and Election Rules, 2017.
Moreover, his plea read: "Declare that the [disqualification] reference itself is incompetent, illegal, unlawful and without lawful authority, mala fide and devoid of force and in the circumstances of the instant case, declare it null and void in the interest of justice."
In the meanwhile, the plea added, the court may kindly suspend the operation of the ECP's order and restrain further proceedings by the ECP or its behest till its disposal.
The ECP, the National Assembly (NA) speaker and NA secretary and multiple members of the lower house of parliament have been nominated as respondents in the plea.
Along with this plea, Barrister Zafar also submitted an application seeking the hearing of the case today. However, the court rejected his plea and scheduled the hearing for October 24.
Later, Barrister Zafar confirmed that the plea had been fixed for Monday and expressed the hope that the ECP's decision would be overturned.    -DAWN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sunak qualifies for PM race as Johnson eyes comeback
Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
People march during a demonstration called by social associations
Imran challenges ECP's disqualification verdict in IHC
Power cuts across Ukraine after fresh Russian strikes
Italian President Sergio Mattarella (2nd L) welcomes new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
Far-right Meloni sworn in as Italy's 1st woman PM
US, Russian defence ministers hold rare call as Ukraine advances


Latest News
India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Sri Lanka flex their muscle with nine-wicket triumph over Ireland
8 virtuous personalities felicitated by Sunnia Trust in Ctg
T20 WC: Tigers to face Netherlands on Monday
Deep depression likely to intensify into cyclonic, signal 3 for ports
46 held in anti-drug drives in city
Week-long food festival kicks off in Ctg
Marine engineer found dead in Dhanmondi lake area
170 BNP men sued for Khulna railway station vandalism
Most Read News
West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
UN: Human rights violated as consequence of climate change
PM to open 50 industrial units in EZs on Oct 26
Chinese ex-President 'forced' out of party congress
15 dead in India bus accident
Bus crushes motorcyclist to death at Jatrabari
Myanmar rebels attack key border town
No alternative of helmets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft