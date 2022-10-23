Video
Iran warns West over 'provocative' Ukraine drone claims

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

TEHRAN, Oct 22: Tehran on Saturday warned European countries against "provocative approaches", after they urged a UN probe into Iranian drones the West says Russia is using in Ukraine.
In a letter to the United Nations a day earlier, France, Britain and Germany called for an "impartial" investigation into the matter, after the EU and Britain slapped new sanctions on Tehran this week.
Iran has denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, and Moscow has accused the West of seeking to put "pressure" on Tehran with the allegations.
"The Islamic republic of Iran considers the current provocative approaches of the European Union and the United Kingdom to be part of a targeted political scenario," foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said in a statement. He "roundly rejected and strongly condemned" the "destructive" measures taken by the EU and Britain, adding that Tehran "reserves the right to answer to any irresponsible actions and will not hesitate to defend the interests of the Iranian nation".    -AFP


