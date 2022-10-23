Video
BJP leader compares Rahul to disabled artiste, Cong hits back

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

NEW DELHI, Oct 22: Madhya Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vishwas Sarang on Friday seemed to compare Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to `Kamo', a specially abled performer.
Congress slammed the BJP for mocking the "Divyang artiste", and said the saffron party has been rattled by the success of Mr Gandhi's `Bharat Jodo Yatra' campaign.
Mr Sarang was addressing BJP workers in Ambaji town of Banaskantha district of Gujarat, 215 kilometres from here.
Kamo, also called `Kama', has become famous in Gujarat for his unique way of dancing and often appears as a celebrity guest at live events of folk singers. He appears to be suffering from Down's syndrome.
In a video circulated on social media, Mr Sarang was heard mocking Rahul Gandhi by comparing him to Kamo.
"Who was that? Yes, Kamo....You can see from where Kamo has started his journey, saying 'Bharat Jodo'," the BJP leader said.
"He talks about Garibi Hatao but wears a T-shirt with a price tag of ? 40,000," the MP minister further said.
In a veiled attack on Sonia Gandhi, Mr Sarang further said that "Kamo's mummy used to control 'Maunmohan Singh' through a remote".
Reacting to the video, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, "Kama is a Divyang (specially abled) artiste. BJP leaders are rattled and have lost their mental balance after watching lakhs of people joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra."
Assembly polls are likely to be held by the end of the year in Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power for close to three decades.     -PTI







