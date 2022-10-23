Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Halep says will fight to clean name after doping suspension

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

PARIS, OCT 22: Former world number one Simona Halep said Friday she will "fight until the end" to prove she did not knowingly take a prohibited substance after she was provisionally suspended for doping.
A sample that Halep provided during the US Open in August tested positive for roxadustat, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said.
Roxadustat stimulates the production of red blood cells and is used to treat anaemia and kidney problems.
Halep, the current world number nine, said the drugs test result was "the biggest shock of my life".
"Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth," the 31-year-old Romanian wrote on Twitter.
"Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with," Halep said.
She said an "extremely low quantity" of the substance had been found in her body.
"I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out," she added.
The 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon champion is the highest-profile player to fail a drugs test since Maria Sharapova in 2016.
Speaking in September, she said that earlier in the year she had suffered mental problems and had considered ending her career but she began working with Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou and her form briefly rebounded.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Halep says will fight to clean name after doping suspension
Weston McKennie of Juventus FC celebrates with teammates after scoring
Russian agency says Valieva doping probe results will be 'confidential'
Struggling Juventus cruise past Empoli
Klopp backs Gerrard to recover from Villa sacking
Arsenal's Gabriel signs new contract
Unhappy and unwanted: What's next for Man Utd malcontent Ronaldo?
Infantino says broadcasters offer '100 times less' for Women's World Cup


Latest News
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Sri Lanka flex their muscle with nine-wicket triumph over Ireland
8 virtuous personalities felicitated by Sunnia Trust in Ctg
T20 WC: Tigers to face Netherlands on Monday
Deep depression likely to intensify into cyclonic, signal 3 for ports
46 held in anti-drug drives in city
Week-long food festival kicks off in Ctg
Marine engineer found dead in Dhanmondi lake area
170 BNP men sued for Khulna railway station vandalism
China’s Xi expands powers, promotes allies
Most Read News
West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
UN: Human rights violated as consequence of climate change
PM to open 50 industrial units in EZs on Oct 26
Chinese ex-President 'forced' out of party congress
15 dead in India bus accident
Bus crushes motorcyclist to death at Jatrabari
Myanmar rebels attack key border town
No alternative of helmets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft