Russian agency says Valieva doping probe results will be 'confidential'

MOSCOW, OCT 22: Russia's anti-doping agency said Friday that it will not reveal the verdict in the case of figure skater Kamila Valieva, who became the centre of a doping scandal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

At February's Games Valieva, who was 15 at the time, became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition, helping the Russian team secure gold in the team event.

It later emerged that she had earlier tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but which is banned for athletes because it can boost endurance.

"All processes and procedures related to the processing of results, including the charge and the final decision, are confidential," the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said in a statement on its website, however without mentioning Valieva's name. -AFP

















