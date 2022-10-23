Arsenal's Gabriel signs new contract

LONDON, OCT 22: Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League leaders on Friday.

Gabriel agreed the extension after talks with his agent and Arsenal's senior staff at their training base on Friday.

The 24-year-old joined from Lille in 2020 and has made 81 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring nine goals.

He has emerged as a key figure in Arsenal's defence during their unexpected rise to the top of the Premier League this season.

Only Newcastle have conceded fewer than the 10 goals allowed by Mikel Arteta's side this season as Gabriel builds a strong partnership with fellow centre-back William Saliba. -AFP









