Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:43 PM
England beat Afghanistan to launch World Cup bid

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Liam Livingstone (L) and Moeen Ali of England talk as the walk off after winning the ICC men�s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between England and Afghanistan at Perth Stadium on October 22, 2022. photo: AFP

PERTH, OCT 22: Sam Curran's breathtaking five-wicket haul and some spectacular fielding led England to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their opening match at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday in Perth.
England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field and his seam bowlers did the trick for the team billed as one of the tournament favourites.
Curran, a left-arm quick, returned figures of 5-10 the first England bowler to take five wickets in a T20 to send Afghanistan packing for 112 in 19.4 overs.
England, who crashed out in the semi-finals at the World Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates, achieved their target in 18.1 overs -- but only after the Afghanistan bowlers proved a point by picking five wickets.
The bowlers stood out. Mark Wood struck with his first ball in the third over of the innings to get Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had cracked a six in the previous over, caught behind for 10. Ibrahim Zadran hit back with a six and two fours but the England fast bowlers largely kept a lid on the scoring for the first six overs of powerplay, when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle.
England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who bowled the opening over and returned figures of 2-19, came back to get Hazratullah Zazai out, with Liam Livingstone taking a splendid running catch at full stretch in the deep.
Zadran attempted to keep up the tempo in his run-a-ball knock, which ended with a check shot to backward point off Curran. He made 32.
The series of stunning catches continued with Adil Rashid running backwards to complete an excellent take at deep mid-wicket to send back Najibullah Zadran and give Stokes his second wicket.    -AFP


