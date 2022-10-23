England beat Afghanistan to launch World Cup bid



Liam Livingstone (L) and Moeen Ali of England talk as the walk off after winning the ICC men�s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between England and Afghanistan at Perth Stadium on October 22, 2022. photo: AFP

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field and his seam bowlers did the trick for the team billed as one of the tournament favourites.

Curran, a left-arm quick, returned figures of 5-10 the first England bowler to take five wickets in a T20 to send Afghanistan packing for 112 in 19.4 overs.

England, who crashed out in the semi-finals at the World Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates, achieved their target in 18.1 overs -- but only after the Afghanistan bowlers proved a point by picking five wickets.

The bowlers stood out. Mark Wood struck with his first ball in the third over of the innings to get Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had cracked a six in the previous over, caught behind for 10. Ibrahim Zadran hit back with a six and two fours but the England fast bowlers largely kept a lid on the scoring for the first six overs of powerplay, when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle.

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who bowled the opening over and returned figures of 2-19, came back to get Hazratullah Zazai out, with Liam Livingstone taking a splendid running catch at full stretch in the deep.

Zadran attempted to keep up the tempo in his run-a-ball knock, which ended with a check shot to backward point off Curran. He made 32.

The series of stunning catches continued with Adil Rashid running backwards to complete an excellent take at deep mid-wicket to send back Najibullah Zadran and give Stokes his second wicket. -AFP













