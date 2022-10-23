2nd Federation Cup Taekwondo competition begins

The 2nd Federation Cup Taekwondo competition has begun from on Saturday at National Sports Council gymnasium in the city.

On the first day of the meet, Cumilla District Sports Associations (DSA) and Sirajganj DSA won one gold each in the senior men's fight category.

Birshreshtah Munshi Abdur Rouf Public College and Mirpur DOHS Taekwondo Club secured four gold medals apiece in the poomsae category while Gulshan-Badda Taekwondo Club and Sirajganj DSA bagged three and two gold medals respectively in the same category.

Earlier, Walton High-tech Industries Limited PLC's senior executive director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar formally inaugurated the two-day meet as the chief guest, organized by Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF).

BTF's president Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal, BTF's vice president Ohiduzzaman Mujumder and BTF's general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana were also present in the inauguration ceremony.

Nearly 350 taekwondo participants from ten DSAs, different universities, colleges, schools and clubs from across the country are taking part in the

competition. -BSS













