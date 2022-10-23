Sheikh Jamal DC emerge champions in BFF U-18 League

Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited emerged champions in the BFF U-18 Football League when they came from behind beat ten men Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 5-2 goals in the contested encounter held on Saturday at Govt. Physical Educational College ground in the city.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club clinched the title after securing maximum points in the league.

In the proceeding, Asif scored a brace while Swapan, Mohin and Tanim supported him with a lone goal for Sheikh Jamal who trailed the first half by 0-2 goals.

Anam and Nahid netted one goal apiece for Swadhinata Krira Sangha.

Anam put Swadhinata Krira Sangha ahead early in the 3rd minute while Nahid doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Swadhinata in the 14th minute of the match.

Sheikh Jamal however staged a brilliant fight back as Swapan scored the first goal in the 24th minute. Asif restored the parity scoring the second goal for Sheikh Jamal DC in the 45+2nd minute of the match.

Mohin put Sheikh Jamal ahead scoring the third goal in the 45+3rd minute while after the breather Asif further widened the Sheikh Jamal's margin scoring his second and fourth goal in the 72nd minute of the match.

Tanim sealed the victory scoring the fifth goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 90+2nd minute of the match.

Rajin of Swadhianat Krira Sangha was showed red card by the referee following his double yellow cards.

Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, BFF's vice president Ataur Rahman Bhuyan (Manik) and BFF's

general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag were present in the medal distribution ceremony. -BSS











