Bangladesh not taking Netherlands, Zimbabwe lightly

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022The Netherlands emerged group-A runner up of the 1st round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 and Zimbabwe became group-B champions to joined with Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and South Africa in group-2 of the Super-12 round of the mega event.

Bangladesh however, are not taking the sides lightly.

"According the briefings and game plans, players of Bangladesh are taking every team seriously," BCB's Cricket Ops chairman Jalan Younus told journalists on Saturday reaching at Crown Plaza hotel in Hobart. "They were not at all concern about the teams coming to the Super-12 round. It could be Sri Lanka or any other team instead of Netherlands".

"All the teams qualified in this round are very capable and strong. They proved it. The associate teams like Namibia, Scotland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe played in first round, are very good sides in this format," he reminds.

The weather forecast revealed that there's possibility of heavy rain in Hobart for more than one and a half weeks. So, Bangladesh stayed in Brisbane couple of more days to continue practicing. But they failed to practice there on Saturday as well due to rain. "We failed to practice in Brisbane yesterday due to downpour," confirmed Younus.

"But still our players and coaches are satisfied with the practices there. If we could play the match (against South Africa) could be better as there is no alternative of playing matches," he stated.

According to the itinerary of the event, Bangladesh will be playing against Netherlands tomorrow. It there have possibilities of washing out here, which is definitely a bad news for Shakib and Co. Younus hinted it in a diplomatic way. He said, "The weather forecast reveals that there have possibilities of rain in near future in Brisbane, which must affect the preparation".













