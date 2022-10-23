Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC Men\'s T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh not taking Netherlands, Zimbabwe lightly

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
Sports Reporter

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022The Netherlands emerged group-A runner up of the 1st round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 and Zimbabwe became group-B champions to joined with Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and South Africa in group-2 of the Super-12 round of the mega event.
Bangladesh however, are not taking the sides lightly.
"According the briefings and game plans, players of Bangladesh are taking every team seriously," BCB's Cricket Ops chairman Jalan Younus told journalists on Saturday reaching at Crown Plaza hotel in Hobart. "They were not at all concern about the teams coming to the Super-12 round. It could be Sri Lanka or any other team instead of Netherlands".
"All the teams qualified in this round are very capable and strong. They proved it. The associate teams like Namibia, Scotland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe played in first round, are very good sides in this format," he reminds.
The weather forecast revealed that there's possibility of heavy rain in Hobart for more than one and a half weeks. So, Bangladesh stayed in Brisbane couple of more days to continue practicing. But they failed to practice there on Saturday as well due to rain. "We failed to practice in Brisbane yesterday due to downpour," confirmed Younus.
"But still our players and coaches are satisfied with the practices there. If we could play the match (against South Africa) could be better as there is no alternative of playing matches," he stated.
According to the itinerary of the event, Bangladesh will be playing against Netherlands tomorrow. It there have possibilities of washing out here, which is definitely a bad news for Shakib and Co. Younus hinted it in a diplomatic way. He said, "The weather forecast reveals that there have possibilities of rain in near future in Brisbane, which must affect the preparation".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Halep says will fight to clean name after doping suspension
Weston McKennie of Juventus FC celebrates with teammates after scoring
Russian agency says Valieva doping probe results will be 'confidential'
Struggling Juventus cruise past Empoli
Klopp backs Gerrard to recover from Villa sacking
Arsenal's Gabriel signs new contract
Unhappy and unwanted: What's next for Man Utd malcontent Ronaldo?
Infantino says broadcasters offer '100 times less' for Women's World Cup


Latest News
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Sri Lanka flex their muscle with nine-wicket triumph over Ireland
8 virtuous personalities felicitated by Sunnia Trust in Ctg
T20 WC: Tigers to face Netherlands on Monday
Deep depression likely to intensify into cyclonic, signal 3 for ports
46 held in anti-drug drives in city
Week-long food festival kicks off in Ctg
Marine engineer found dead in Dhanmondi lake area
170 BNP men sued for Khulna railway station vandalism
China’s Xi expands powers, promotes allies
Most Read News
West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
UN: Human rights violated as consequence of climate change
PM to open 50 industrial units in EZs on Oct 26
Chinese ex-President 'forced' out of party congress
15 dead in India bus accident
Bus crushes motorcyclist to death at Jatrabari
Myanmar rebels attack key border town
No alternative of helmets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft