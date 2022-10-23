Video
ICC Men\'s T20 World Cup 2022

Tigers reach Hobart to play first match

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Sports Reporter

Tigers reach Hobart to play first match

Bangladesh national cricket team reached Hobart from Brisbane on Saturday to play their first match in the ICC T20 World Cup against the Netherlands at Bellerive Oval, Hobart in Australia on October 24.
The Tigers reached at 4:00pm (local time) and boarded at Crown Plaza Hotel.
After 2-0 triumph in and against the UAE, the Tigers took part in a tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan but lost all of their four matches. They moved to Australia from New Zealand and lost the first warm-up match before the World Cup to Afghanistan by 61 runs. Their 2nd warm-up match against South Africa was washed away but still they stayed couple of more days in Brisbane as there is no practice facilities in Hobart.
The Men in Red and Green however, are keen to break the World Cup T20 jinx winning the match against the Men in Oranges starting at 10:00am (BST) tomorrow. In the group-2 of Super-12 round of the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh will engage with South Africa, India, Pakistan and Zimbabwe.
The Tigers will take on South Africa in their following match on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground. They will play the match against Zimbabwe on October 30 at the Gabba while the matches against two arch rivals India and Pakistan are slated for November 2 and November 6 respectively. Adelaide Oval will host both the matches.
