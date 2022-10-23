Covid: 1 death, 124 new cases reported

The country reported another Covid-linked death and 124 more cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,412 while the caseload rose to 2,034,002 with the new infections, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate declined to 5.49 per cent from Friday's 5.87 per cent as 2,259 samples were tested during the period.The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.22 per cent. In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB











