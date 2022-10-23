Transport sector showing slow progress to decarbonise: Study

The transportation sector is making slow progress to reduce its dependence on carbon -intensive energy and support global climate goals, a report of 90 road, rail, shipping and aviation companies finds.

While more than a half of the world's biggest transport firms have set net zero targets, only 9 per cent have their climate goals validated by the Science based targets initiative ( SBTi), which aligns carbon- cutting commitments with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Of those with climate commitments, most firms lack short-terms targets or detail on how they plan to transition to low-carbon energy sources, the report by World Benchmarking Alliance ( WBA), and CDP released on Wednesday found.

Transport is responsible for 37 per cent of global carbon emissions among all end-use sectors, and has the highest reliance on fossil fuels of all sectors, with more than 90 per cent of the sector powered by crude oil -derived products.

The report analysed firm's sustainability disclosure as well as the past and future performance of companies, which included 25 airlines, nine rail companies, six road companies, and 17 shipping companies.

Only 7 per cent of these firms have committed to phase-out fossil fuels, and the majority have no plans to quit dirty power sources, the study found.

Less than half of the firms ( 48 per cent), have a strategy to help customers to reduce emissions but none of the companies have set measurable targets to encourage low carbon alternatives.

It also found scant interest among these companies to experiment with cleaner fuels or electrification. On Average, o.3 per cent of transport -related revenues have been invested in research and development into low-carbon solutions and power sources such as electric vehicles and sustainable aviation fuels.

Vicky Sings, World Benchmarking Alliance's decarbonisation and energy transformation lead, said the report showed that the transport sector needed to step up climate action, which will require collaboration across the sector to scale up solutions.

"The large-scale change needed cannot be achieved without every company getting actively involved across their business- from research to customer advice to support for low-carbon policies and regulation," she said.

"It is no exaggeration to say the future of our world will be significantly shaped by how these companies translate pledges into action," he said.











