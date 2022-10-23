Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Transport sector showing slow progress to decarbonise: Study

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Staff Correspondent

The transportation sector is making slow progress to reduce its dependence on carbon -intensive energy and support global climate goals, a report of 90 road, rail, shipping and aviation companies finds.
While more than a half of the world's biggest transport firms have set net zero targets, only 9 per cent have their climate goals validated by the Science based targets initiative ( SBTi), which aligns carbon- cutting commitments with the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Of those with climate commitments, most firms lack short-terms targets or detail on how they plan to transition to low-carbon energy sources, the report by World Benchmarking Alliance ( WBA),  and CDP released on Wednesday found.
Transport is responsible for 37 per cent of global carbon emissions among all end-use sectors, and has the highest reliance on fossil fuels of all sectors, with more than 90 per cent of the sector powered by crude oil -derived products.
The report analysed firm's sustainability disclosure as well as the past and future performance of companies, which included 25 airlines, nine rail companies, six road companies, and 17 shipping companies.
Only 7 per cent of these firms have committed to phase-out fossil fuels, and the majority have no plans to quit dirty power sources, the study found.
Less than half of the firms ( 48 per cent), have a strategy to help customers to reduce emissions but none of the companies have set measurable targets to encourage low carbon alternatives.
It also found scant interest among these companies to experiment with cleaner fuels or electrification. On Average, o.3  per cent of transport -related revenues have been invested in research and development into low-carbon solutions and power sources such as electric vehicles and sustainable aviation fuels.
Vicky Sings, World Benchmarking Alliance's decarbonisation and energy transformation lead, said the report showed that the transport sector needed to step up climate action, which will require collaboration across the sector to scale up solutions.
"The large-scale change needed cannot be achieved without every company getting actively involved across their business- from research to customer advice to support for low-carbon policies and regulation," she said.
"It is no exaggeration to say the future of our world will be significantly shaped by how these companies translate pledges into action," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Particle physics pushing cancer treatment boundaries
Mobile internet service slowed down in Khulna amid BNP rally
Environment and Social Development Organization brought out a rally
Covid: 1 death, 124 new cases reported
Transport sector showing slow progress to decarbonise: Study
DSA: Some misuses have taken place, says Law Minister
AL office, Railway Station vandalised, over 50 injured
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply


Latest News
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Sri Lanka flex their muscle with nine-wicket triumph over Ireland
8 virtuous personalities felicitated by Sunnia Trust in Ctg
T20 WC: Tigers to face Netherlands on Monday
Deep depression likely to intensify into cyclonic, signal 3 for ports
46 held in anti-drug drives in city
Week-long food festival kicks off in Ctg
Marine engineer found dead in Dhanmondi lake area
170 BNP men sued for Khulna railway station vandalism
China's Xi secures historic 3rd term
Most Read News
West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
UN: Human rights violated as consequence of climate change
PM to open 50 industrial units in EZs on Oct 26
Chinese ex-President 'forced' out of party congress
15 dead in India bus accident
Bus crushes motorcyclist to death at Jatrabari
Myanmar rebels attack key border town
No alternative of helmets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft